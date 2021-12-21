Enjoy the Stephen Joseph Theatre's Jack and the Beanstalk at home this Christmas, available on the SJT website until midnight on Monday 31 January 2022.

A brand new film capture of the Stephen Joseph Theatre's 2021 Christmas show, Jack and the Beanstalk, is available on the SJT website until midnight on Monday 31 January 2022.

Tickets for the film are £12 each, with a group ticket available at £15. To book: https://www.sjt.uk.com/event/1294/sjt_at_home_jack

Fee-fi-fo-fum - I smell the socks of a Scarborian!

There's a rumour going round town. A scary rumour. Want to hear it? Well...

They reckon a giant has built a castle above the coastal clouds of Scarborough. A terrible giant. Meaner than mean and nastier than nasty.

He ate the Easter Bunny! Used the Tooth Fairy as dental floss! He's going to kidnap Santa! He has to be stopped!

It's all rubbish of course. Jack started the rumour by accident, but since he seems to know more about this monster than anyone else, he's the obvious choice to head up that weird beanstalk he grew in the garden, above the clouds and destroy the beast!

No problem, thinks Jack. Go up the most unpopular kid in school; come down a hero. After all, it's only a rumour. Isn't it...?

This Christmas the team that brought you The Snow Queen, Treasure Island, Alice in Wonderland and A (Scarborough) Christmas Carol invite you up the Beanstalk to discover the truth!

Jack and the Beanstalk is adapted by Nick Lane from the story by Benjamin Tabart and others, with music and lyrics by Simon Slater. Gemma Fairlie directs a cast comprising Jacob Butler, Jessica Dennis, Sheri Lineham, Alicia McKenzie and Loris Scarpa. Design is by Helen Coyston and lighting design by Paul Stear. The Casting Director is Sarah Hughes CDG.

Jack and the Beanstalk is live on stage at the SJT until 31 December (although performances up to and including 24 December have been cancelled due to Covid-related absences). Tickets, priced from £10, are available from the box office on 01723 370541 and online at www.sjt.uk.com