Enable and Wandsworth Council to Join Big Jubilee Lunch

To celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, Enable and Wandsworth Council will be participating in the Big Jubilee Lunch on Sunday the 5th of June. Not only will they be helping you find your perfect picnic spot, but will also provide free lunchtime entertainment in Battersea Park, Wandsworth Common, Tooting Common, Furzedown Recreation Ground and Coronation Gardens, to make for the perfect summer picnic.

Not for profit Enable is also delighted to announce it has successfully been awarded a grant from Arts Council England's 'Let's Create' Jubilee Fund, administered by The London Community Foundation, to deliver a special programme of musical entertainment for the occasion. The Foundation provides critical funding to community-based organisations around the city, in its mission to support grassroots organisations.

The focus of this fund, as Arts Council England note, is to 'empower community organisations to work collaboratively with artists and cultural organisations in a way they might not have before, producing creative events that are driven by them and highlight their ideas and creativity.' In this spirit, Enable is excited to partner with the World Heart Beat Music Academy to provide free live music and entertainment for the Wandsworth community as they celebrate the collective history of the 70th anniversary of the Queen's coronation.

Thanks to the grant given by Arts Council England's 'Let's Create' Jubilee Fund, Enable will work with the World Heart Beat Music Academy to provide a series of music education workshops to local primary schools within Wandsworth, culminating on the event day with performances from the participants.

Featuring young local musicians aged 5-25, the Wandsworth based World Heart Beat Music Academy promotes music as a universal form of communication - that transforms the lives of young people through its unique and richly diverse teaching environment, where young talent is nurtured through a broad programme of music lessons, workshops and events, matching the Big Jubilee Lunch theme of community cohesion perfectly.

Started in 2009 by the Eden Project, The Big Jubilee Lunch is a national opportunity for all communities to celebrate their connections, bringing neighbours together and getting to know each other a little bit better. And what better setting than our beautiful Wandsworth green spaces for five incredible performances from young musicians and artists. So, pack your picnic blankets and Coronation chicken sandwiches and head to your local greenspace for a special Wandsworth royal knees up.

The Big Jubilee Line-up

Battersea Park - World Heart Beat Music Academy Contemporary Gig Bands - 12.30PM

Tooting Common - New Orleans Second Line Marching Band - 13.00PM

Wandsworth Common - Otto and the Matapa Calling - 13.00PM

Furzedown Recreation Ground - Rebecca Wing's Jazz Band - 14.00PM

Coronation Gardens - World Heart Beat Music Academy Piano Party - 13.00PM

Follow Enable's social media for more information over the coming weeks:

Instagram: @enableparks Twitter: @enableparks