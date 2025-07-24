Edy Hurst to Launch UK Tour of WONDERFULL DISCOVERIE OF WITCHES Following Edinburgh Fringe Run

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Following a run at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe this August, Edy Hurst's Wonderfull Discoverie of Witches in the Countie of Himself is coming to theatres all over the UK, with 13 tour dates in Autumn and through Halloween 2025.

Startling revelations have set award-winning comedian Edy Hurst on a vision quest to contact his ancestors, so grab your broom sticks for a wyrd and wonderfull journey of self-discoverie through the realms of the Lancashire Witch Trials. But hark, is that the siren call of the Vengaboys?

This magical and mystical comedy theatre show offers a humorous, heartfelt and unique insight into the shifting and sometimes mysterious world of late-stage ADHD diagnosis. Drawing on his potentially magical ancestry, Edy seamlessly weaves together engaging storytelling, absurdist humour and important messages about the Vengaboys 1998 debut album to discover whether his struggles are linked to magical gifts. At once, introspective, relatable, and delightfully irreverent, Edy Hurst's Wonderfull Discoverie of Witches in the Countie of Himself explores themes of neurodivergence, historical injustice, superstition, and personal identity. Edy Hurst's Wonderfull Discoverie of Witches in the Countie of Himself has been written and performed by Edy Hurst and directed by Comedians' Choice Award winner Joz Norris.

Alongside the show, new podcast I Pod a Spell on You sees Edy Hurst inviting guests from across the arts to talk about their careers, with a focus on experiences around neurodivergence and mental health, whilst solving modern problems with pre 1700s spells.

Edy Hurst is a critically acclaimed, Manchester-based stand-up comedian and musician who has appeared on BBC Radio 4, MTV UK, NextUp Comedy, and BBC Radio Manchester. Having been successful in numerous new act competitions in his early career, he has also made the finals of the 2021 Musical Comedy Awards and been nominated for North West Comedy Award for Best Alternative Act and Best Comedy Show at Buxton Fringe. Edy has previously toured the UK with his debut hour Hurst Schmurst and Edy Hurst's Comedy Version of Jeff Wayne's Musical Version of H.G. Wells' Literary Version (Via Orson Welles' Radio Version and Steven Spielberg's Film Version) of The War of the Worlds and his podcast Edy Hurst's Podcast Version of... The War of the Worlds has been at the top of sci-fi podcast charts across the world. Edy is also the co-creator of Cultural Comedy Tours, which sees stand-up comedians perform tours across museums, galleries and heritage sites.

2025 TOUR DATES

30th July - 24th August - Assembly Roxy as part of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe

19th September - Durham Gala

2nd October - Taunton Brewhouse

3rd October - Exeter Phoenix

4th October - Leeds Carriageworks

9th October - Harrogate Theatre

18th October - Norwich Stage Two Theatre

24th October - Beggar's Theatre in Millom

25th October - Barnsley Civic

29th October - Thatto Heath Library St Helens

30th October - Macready Theatre, Rugby

7th November - Arena Theatre, Wolverhampton

21st November - Edge Hill Arts Centre, Ormskirk