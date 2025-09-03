Edinburgh Fringe Show LUNGS ON LEGS to Transfer To London For One Night Only

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



All the grit, tears and glory of the most challenging road race on earth will ride into the Underbelly Boulevard Soho for one night only in Lungs on Legs.

Performed entirely on a speeding racing bike in an epic theatrical feat of endurance by acclaimed Australian actor Connor Delves, who pedals non-stop for an hour, this thrilling new play charts the trials and triumphs, heartaches and sacrifices of Cadel Evans - the only Australian to win the Tour de France.

Featuring heart-stopping video footage of actual races, and race commentary recreated by ‘Voice of the Tour de France', sports presenter Phil Liggett, further authenticity comes with Connor riding Cadel's winning BMC bike from the 2011 Tour de France and wearing his fabled yellow jersey.

Australian-born, New York-based Delves, who co-wrote the play with playwright Steve McMahon, said: “This play brings together my passion for cycling with my theatrical career. It's a gripping ride through the sacrifices, heartaches, and sheer determination it takes to conquer cycling's ultimate prize. The Fringe itself was a marathon of endurance - we sold out shows and because of demand we had to put on a second show each day over the final weekend so i spent 4 hours a day in the saddle! I'm now looking forward to bringing CADEL: Lungs on Legs to the heart of the West End for its London premiere.”

Cadel Evans is fully supportive of the show. He said: “I have always been aware of the drama, thrill and often suspense of cycling, especially the Tour de France, really is. I'm thrilled to have been involved from the start, and I'm deeply honored that an Australian artist has been inspired to bring my story to life for audiences worldwide.”

Connor, who last performed in London in Starcrossed at Wilton's Music Hall, endured hours of road race training with sponsors Wahoo Fitness, Prime Train and Eternal for the physically demanding role since January, 2025.