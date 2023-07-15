Eddie Izzard To Play Theatre Royal Brighton This December

Eddie Izzard: The Remix will play Theatre Royal Brighton 4 & 5 December 2023. Eddie Izzard: The Remix is a chance for Eddie, inspired by her ever loyal audiences to remix and re-imagine some of her own favorite, personal comedy highlights.

Eddie's 35 years of sell- out comedy shows stretch from "The Ambassadors" in 1993 to "Wunderbar" in 2019.

Ever wondered what became of Darth Vader and Mr Stevens or the monkey in the tree, did the pears ever ripen... and will God ever appear? It's a glorious chance to 'maybe' find out the answers or discover more questions to those Izzard conundrums. It's highly likely that no night will be exactly the same so as ever with Eddie, expect the unexpected.

"In the first 35 years of my standup career I came up with many weird and crazy comedy stories. The ones I like the best will be in my 2023 live Remix Tour." - Eddie Izzard

This show promises to be a beautiful, hilarious journey spanning a 35 year career talking thought provoking, nonsense, who could resist?

Actor, comedian, and multi-marathon runner Eddie Izzard's boundary-pushing career spans 35 years of record-breaking comedy tours and critically acclaimed film, TV, and theatre performances.

Izzard made her West End stage debut in 1993 in her show Live at the Ambassadors, in which she received an Olivier Award nomination for Outstanding Achievement. Live at the Ambassadors was followed by a succession of critically-acclaimed shows: Unrepeatable, Definite Article, Glorious, Dress to Kill, Circle, Sexie and Stripped, Force Majeure and now Wunderbar. Force Majeure became the most extensive comedy tour ever, playing in over 45 countries and in all 50 US states. She now tours her shows in four languages (English, French, German and Spanish).

This show may contain strong and imaginative language.

presentED BY Mick Perrin worldwide

Theatre Royal Brighton

Built in 1807, Theatre Royal Brighton is one of the oldest and most distinguished theatres in the country. The auditorium of the Grade II* listed building, which is located at the heart of the city's cultural quarter, represents an example of the finest regency architecture. The venue continues to delight audiences with a wide range of pre and post West End touring plays and musicals, as well as ballet, opera, music, comedy and children's shows.

Theatre Royal Brighton is part of the Ambassador Theatre Group (ATG). A world leader in live entertainment, ATG is the world's number one live theatre company, covering every discipline in the industry, operating venues, running major ticketing platforms and producing award-winning shows.