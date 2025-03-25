Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



From the operating theatre to the theatre of dreams, junior doctor, author and comedian Ed Patrick brings Catch Your Breath to The Comedy Store!

Comedian, author and anaesthetist, Ed Patrick (Have I Got News For You, Sky's Friday Night with Niall Paterson) brings his gut-punch hilarious show about becoming a junior doctor to legendary London venue, The Comedy Store on April 8th.

In his role as an anaesthetist, Ed can be found almost anywhere in a hospital, from A&E dealing with emergencies to staffing intensive care units and giving epidurals to assist the joyous moments of childbirth. There's more to his job than being a drug sommelier with a bit of magic thrown in, so join Ed on his travels and find out why the rectum is like the TARDIS and how, sometimes, having absolutely no medical knowledge can lead to better medical care.

Charting his career in the NHS and the pitfalls of modern medicine and the power of questioning it, Ed reveals how a family member was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease and how his intervention led to treatment. This experience of Parkinson's is why Ed chose to partner with charity Parkinson's UK for The Comedy Store show.

Ed says: "Parkinson's disease has affected a close family member and is also something as a doctor I see affecting patients, so it's fantastic to be helping such a great cause, and raising awareness of the support this charity can offer."

Paul Jackson Clark, Director of Fundraising and Experience says: "We are so grateful to Ed for using his platform and personal experience to raise awareness and funds for Parkinson's UK. 153,000 people in the UK are living with Parkinson's and we're here to support them all, every step of the way, but we couldn't without the generosity of people like Ed. We thank him for his time and look forward to what promises to be a great night out."

Ed Patrick is a comedian, author and NHS anaesthetist who has performed across the UK, including at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. He hosts the Comedians' Surgery podcast where fellow comedians talk about their health stories and experiences - previous guests have included Phil Wang, Joe Lycett, Ahir Shah and Rose Matafeo. Ed also created and presented Infectious Personalities with Hat Trick Productions, broadcast on BBC Radio 2 with guests Charlie Brooker and Sindhu Vee.

Ed made his debut on Have I Got News For You in April 2024 and was a regular on Sky's Friday Night with Niall Paterson. Other broadcast appearances have included Channel 4's Jokes Only An NHS Worker Can Tell, BBC Scotland, Times Radio and podcasts including Television Times. His credits include BBC Radio 4 shows such as Now Wash Your Hands and Newsjack.

Ed's book, Catch Your Breath, was published in 2021 by Brazen (part of Octopus Publishing Group). He has also written for The Guardian about the intersection between medicine and comedy. Ed is also a keen Nottingham Forest fan and recently took part in the BBC's popular feature, Sutton's Predictions.

