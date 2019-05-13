EastEnders Star Todd Carty Joins PETER PAN

EastEnders favourite, Todd Carty is ready to set sail to Watersmeet, Rickmansworth this Christmas and New Year as the villainous Captain Hook, leading the cast of Peter Pan, the venue's swashbuckling pantomime for this year.

Todd is known to many for his iconic TV roles including Tucker in BBC TV's Grange Hill, playing the role for 5 years with the character becoming so loved that his own series, Tucker's Luck, was created. Others will know him for his 12 years on BBC's EastEnders as Mark Fowler and also for his time in ITV police drama The Bill, as PC Gabriel Kent. And who could forget his memorable time on Dancing on Ice and the following UK tour???

His recent stage credits include Detective Inspector Hallet in A Business of Murder (UK tour) and as Patsy in Spamalot in the West End and UK tour.

Todd is no stranger to panto having played every baddie in the business! So get your boos and hisses ready as Todd take to the stage as the dastardy Captain Hook - will this baddie thwart the plans of hero Peter and his 'awfully big adventure'??? Take to the skies with Peter, Wendy and Tinker Bell ... and test your sea-legs as we board Captain Hook's pirate ship and join his crazy crew in this swashbuckling pantomime adventure.

From the team behind last year's smash hit, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, expect live music, colourful sets, amazing costumes, spectacular special effects and plenty of comedy, fun and laughter! Join us for a rip-roaring Rickmansworth family pantomime that will take you on a journey to Neverland and beyond

Tickets are on sale now at www.watersmeet.co.uk or call the box office on 01923 711063





