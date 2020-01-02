Eagles Tribute Band Comes to Parr Hall

The music of a legendary country rock band is heading to town next year with the return of the incredible Illegal Eagles.

Celebrating the music of the Eagles, this top tribute is renowned for its musical prowess, acute attention to detail and incredible showmanship.

Joining the band on stage are the strings of the South Wales Sinfonietta, together with the Eden Horns, delivering a unique performance of these unforgettable Eagles classics, imbued with a unique accuracy of sound only the addition of a live orchestra can achieve.

This critically-acclaimed show features the very best from the Eagles' catalogue of classics including Hotel California, Desperado, Take It Easy, New Kid in Town, Life in the Fast Lane and more.

Praised by The Independent for its "sublime harmonies" and described by The Observer as "a masterclass in musicianship", this is an absolute must for music fans!

Illegal Eagles will be performing at Parr Hall on Friday 12 February 2021.

Tickets on sale now; visit parrhall.culturewarrington.org or call Box Office on 01925 442345.





