EUGENIUS! is Available Online In Aid Of Acting For Others

Following their hugely popular run at the Other Palace in 2018, the out-of-this-world British musical Eugenius! will release the full archive footage of the show online on Friday 20th March at 7pm in order to raise money for Acting for Others and provide some much-needed relief to those self-isolating.

The writers Ben Adams and Chris Wilkins say "THEY CAN'T STOP US, WE'RE A TEAM!.... as shows close across the globe and people are forced to stay at home, there's never been a more important time to bring the joy of live theatre right to your doorstep! Unlike some other shows that have recordings intended for release this was never intended to be seen BUT as the cast are incredible, the music rocks and it still delivers the same heart felt story and feel good factor that audiences took away with them when they saw the show live, we thought you should see it anyway! Team Eugenius thanks you in advance for all your support - Go Hygienius! Go Hygiene!"

Eugenius!, with Book, Music and Lyrics by Ben Adams and Chris Wilkins, is the story of Eugene, a teenage boy whose nightly dreams of a distant world of heroes and villains could be the ticket to him creating his very own comic book movie in Hollywood. Joined on his amazing adventures by best friends Janey and Feris, our comic writing genius finds the superhero within, saves the world from earthbound villains - and those from distant galaxies - and along the way, falls in love!

All cast and the creative team of Eugenius! have kindly given their permission to publish this archive footage. Cast includes Mark Hamill, Laura Baldwin, Daniel Buckley, Scott Paige, Alison Arnopp, Rob Houchen, Neil McDermott, Emily Tierney, Alex Bourne, Simon Thomas, Christopher Ragland, Tom Senior, Titus Rowe, Alex Tranter, Ben Darcy, Dilllon Scott-Lewis, Lauren Cancannon, Amy West, Sasha Wareham and Brian Blessed. Writers Chris Wilkins and Ben Adams, Ian Talbot (Director), Michael Jibson (Creative Consultant) Anthony Houghton (Assistant Director), Stuart Morely (Musical Supervisor) Darren Lord (Musical Director), Aaron Renfree (Choreographer). Andrew Ellis (Lighting Design) Hannah Wolfe (Costume and Set Design), Dan Samson (Sound Design) Jim Arnold CDG (Casting Director) and producers Warwick Davis, Kevin Wood and George Wood.

So do yourself a favour, find the largest screen you have, turn up the volume and forget about life for a while... and when you've done that, 'rewind the tape' and go back and watch it again! But please support us and click the donate button to give whatever you can to Acting For Others who offer financial and emotional support to all theatre workers in times of need.

To watch Eugenius! Visit Facebook @Eugeniousthemusical from 7pm On Friday 20th March





