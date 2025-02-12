EDUCATION, EDUCATION, EDUCATION Comes to Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Stephen Joseph Theatre’s company for aspiring young theatre makers will bring their second production to the stage next month. Education, Education, Education (11-15 March) builds on the success of last year’s inaugural Young Company production, DNA, which was a hit with audiences and critics alike.

It's May 1997. Tony Blair has won the election and Katrina and the Waves have won Eurovision. Channel 5 is a month old. No one knows who Harry Potter is. Britain is the coolest place in the world.

At the local secondary school, it's a different story. Miss Belltop-Doyle can't control her Year 10s, Mr Pashley has been put in charge of a confiscated Tamagotchi and Miss Turner is hoping that this muck-up day goes smoother than the last. Tobias, the German language assistant, watches on. Things can only get better.

Education, Education, Education is a love letter to schools which asks big questions about an education system in special measures, exploring what we are taught and why, and where responsibility lies.

Written by The Wardrobe Ensemble, Education, Education, Education is directed by the SJT’s Head of Creative Engagement, Rob Salmon, who says: "The Young Company is something different: it’s the SJT's way of investing in talented young theatre makers and giving them the skills and understanding they need to achieve their ambitions. We’re really lucky to be working with some brilliant young actors on this show. It promises to be a very funny night at the theatre and you’ve chance to see the stars of the future now!"

The SJT’s Young Company is a talent development programme for young creatives in Scarborough. Members enjoy weekly classes in theatre-making skills and acting technique, access to support from experienced theatre professionals, complimentary tickets, and the opportunity to perform in the theatre’s famous Round auditorium.

The group is designed for aspiring young theatre makers actively pursuing a career in the performing arts. Whether they’re applying for a place in higher education, studying, or at the start of their career, it’s the perfect place to grow their knowledge and understanding of a career as a professional theatre maker. They deepen awareness of a range of theatre practices through exploring text, making work for a public performance, and devising new work that reflects their lived experience.

