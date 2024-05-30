Dylan Dodds Will Tour GROUNDDODDS DAY Ahead of Edinburgh Fringe Run

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Since his last show Dylan’s been stuck in a time loop. Nine years ago, he noticed he was the same age as the characters in Friends. He started blogging about the show every fortnight and comparing to it to his life. His last show went into his obsession, as he took stock of his life up to that point, and ended with him deciding to have children. Since then he’s been stuck in a time loop.



Now he’s presenting the follow-up, giving audiences the chance to join him in the loop, if only for an hour. The show examines that feeling you get when you realise you’re older than Jesus, and substantially far off having as big of an impact. Along with many of the big problems facing people in their 30s. Like how do you build a family and move forward when every day feels like the one before?



Whether a new parent, prospective parent, or someone who’s sworn off kids altogether, this show is for you. If you’ve ever felt like nothing you can do will change things... This show is for you. If your thoughts go round like windmills, getting stuck down rabbit holes… This show is for you. If you enjoy copious amounts of repetition... You get the idea.



A stand-up show about the dangers of obsession. It's silly, gag-filled, and slightly theatrical, as we delve into Dylan’s psyche, find out how he got stuck in the loop in the first place, and what really makes him tick, tick, tick, BOOM.



GroundDodds Day brings together all the best material Dylan’s been work-in-progressing at various festivals since 2023. The show will continue to be developed, with cult alternative comedian Ian Lane directing, before a full run at this year’s Edinburgh Fringe Festival. As Dylan is acutely aware of the isolating nature of new parenthood, he is encouraging parents bringing their babies with them to the show. Please check with specific venues for if the policy is in place and note that otherwise the show has a 16+ age limit due to subject matter.

Beginning his performing career as a founder member of The Village Idiots Mask Theatre Troupe, Dylan enjoyed several sell-out runs at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival with the group before falling in love with stand-up. After failing a chemistry degree, and scraping through a second attempt at Archaeology, he turned his hand to comedy and never looked back.

Dylan has now been performing stand-up around the country for more than half a decade. Entertaining fans with his unique blend of whimsical observations, silly one-liners/songs, and bluer tales of his humdrum/sexy life. Along with several jokes in the script of BBC’s Newsjack he has appeared in two compilation shows at the Edinburgh Fringe (Happy Hour Comedy Club, and Small Town Fools), and his debut Dylan Dodds and Friends: (Friends Not Included) (“Most enjoyable […] endearingly thorough […] great rapport with the audience […] strong and amusing” – Wee Review)

He previously ran his own nights in London – Famous First Words and Jazz Comedy. The second was an anarchic experimental show where acts performed over live jazz drums played by Dylan. A format he hopes to bring back one day.

When not doing comedy he enjoys playing music, and was formerly the drummer of both the UK’s foremost Manowar tribute bands: Hanowar(Bloodstock) and art-rock group Holy ’57 (as heard on ‘Made in Chelsea’ and ‘Eastenders’). He’s currently a gun for hire in rock/pop covers bands, as well as the drummer of a jazz/function band mostly made up of members of the legal profession: Permission to Appeal. A position he’s not entirely sure how he fell into, but greatly enjoys. He's also recently joined Andrew O'Neill's house band for their alternative comedy night "Dead Leg Comedy".

Dates / Times / Locations:

Confirmed dates for the new production are as follows:

Chichester Fringe: June 2nd, 21:00-22:00, New Park Centre, The Studio, PO19 7XY

Tickets: £8

Bath Fringe: June 7th, 20:00-21:00, Burdall’s Yard, Anglo TerraceBath, England, BA1 5NH

Unticketed: Pay What You Want on the door (Suggested £5)

Wandsworth Fringe: June 11th & 12th, 21:00-22:00, The Arches at St Mary's Church, High Street, Putney, London, SW15 1SN

Tickets: £5.50 (£3)

Tunbridge Wells Fringe: July 7th, 21.15-22:15, SQUEAK @ The Rotunda Theatre, Langton Green Hub, Hollond's Farm, Langton Green, TN3 9SS

Tickets: £6

Guildford Fringe: July 18th, 21:00-22:00, The Back Room of the Star Inn, 2 Quarry St, Guildford GU1 3TY

Tickets: £11

Watford Fringe: July 20th, 21:15-22:15, Colne River Room, Pump House Theatre, 5 Local Board Rd, Watford WD17 2JP

Tickets: £8.50

Camden Fringe: July 30th & 31st, 21:00-22:00, The Rose & Crown, 71-73 Torriano Ave, London NW5 2SG

Tickets: £8.50 (Concessions £5)

Edinburgh Fringe Festival: August 3rd - 25th (exc 12th), 14:10-15:10, Venue 288, Just the Tonic at The Mash House, 37 Guthrie Street, EH1 1JG

Tickets: £3.50 - £8.50 (See EdFringe site for full prices)

