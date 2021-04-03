Drew Gasparini's I COULD USE A DRINK to Have UK Premiere

The concert, filmed at Fiction Studios, will be streamed from Friday 7 - Sunday 16 May 2021 on stream.theatre.

Apr. 3, 2021  

Drew Gasparini's 'I Could Use A Drink, an eclectic mix of poignant, hilarious, and progressive contemporary musical theatre, celebrating the chaos and beauty of youth, was created as a US studio album using new Broadway talent.

Now for its UK premiere, producers Liam Gartland and Alex Conder reimagine its cutting edge musical theatre songs with some of the West End's stars of present and the future:

Cast: Ahmed Hamad ('Rent'), Billy Nevers ('& Juliet'/'Jesus Christ Superstar'), CAROLINE KAY ('Daisy'/'The Space Between'), Luke Bayer ('Everybody's Talking About Jamie'/'Soho Cinders'), Maiya Quansah-Breed ('SIX', 'Rent'), OLIVIA LALLO (GSA 2020 graduate) and TOM FRANCIS ('Rent').

Musical Direction: Flynn Sturgeon
Director: Alex Conder

Bookings: https://www.stream.theatre/season/98


