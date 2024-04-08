Drayton Arms Theatre Presents THE PIRATE'S CURSE

This is a dark-comedy full of double-entendre, twists and turns, as Lady Iris races to solve the mystery of The Pirate's Curse!
The Pirate's Curse will sail into The Drayton Arms Theatre, London, 7th - 18th May at 7.30pm.
Join Young Lady Iris Bungle in 1952, as she is excited for the arrival of the spiffing summer holidays at last! However, as Iris assists her theatrical, spunky cousin Lord Dicky Hardwick in preparing to star in Hamlet The Musical, not all is as it seems!
Suddenly, Lady Iris stumbles upon a rather swashbuckling adventure, involving lost
treasure, vengeful ghosts, and a jolly mystery to boot (all accompanied by lashings and
lashings of ginger beer)! This is a dark-comedy full of double-entendre, twists and
turns, as Lady Iris races to solve the mystery of The Pirate's Curse!
The Chanticleer Players formed in 2015, and are driven and determined to bring their
unique theatre style to audiences across the country. They combine thoroughly British
old-school comedy, with modern day issues to produce shows which hold a mirror to
our modern society, and tell stories which may otherwise not be heard. The Pirate's Tale
has previously had major success at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, and is heading back
to the Drayton Arms Theatre for the second time, following a previous successful run.
Suitable for ages 12+. Content warnings: flashing lights, mild reference to domestic
abuse and sexual violence. Tickets are available at
http://www.draytonarmstheatre.co.uk/the-pirates-curse or via the venue box office
020 7835 2301.
Videos