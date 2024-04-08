Drayton Arms Theatre Presents THE PIRATE'S CURSE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Pirate's Curse will sail into The Drayton Arms Theatre, London, 7th - 18th May at 7.30pm.

Join Young Lady Iris Bungle in 1952, as she is excited for the arrival of the spiffing summer holidays at last! However, as Iris assists her theatrical, spunky cousin Lord Dicky Hardwick in preparing to star in Hamlet The Musical, not all is as it seems!

Suddenly, Lady Iris stumbles upon a rather swashbuckling adventure, involving lost

treasure, vengeful ghosts, and a jolly mystery to boot (all accompanied by lashings and

lashings of ginger beer)! This is a dark-comedy full of double-entendre, twists and

turns, as Lady Iris races to solve the mystery of The Pirate's Curse!

The Chanticleer Players formed in 2015, and are driven and determined to bring their

unique theatre style to audiences across the country. They combine thoroughly British

old-school comedy, with modern day issues to produce shows which hold a mirror to

our modern society, and tell stories which may otherwise not be heard. The Pirate's Tale

has previously had major success at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, and is heading back

to the Drayton Arms Theatre for the second time, following a previous successful run.

Suitable for ages 12+. Content warnings: flashing lights, mild reference to domestic

abuse and sexual violence. Tickets are available at

http://www.draytonarmstheatre.co.uk/the-pirates-curse or via the venue box office

020 7835 2301.