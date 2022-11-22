Dougray Scott Joins Elizabeth McGovern in WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? at Theatre Royal Bath

Theatre Royal Bath Productions present Edward Albee's masterpiece Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? at the Ustinov Studio in Bath from 13 January to 11 February 2023, directed by Lindsay Posner.

The previously announced Elizabeth McGovern (Downton Abbey, Academy Award nominated for Ragtime) will play Martha, alongside Dougray Scott (Enigma, Mission: Impossible 2) as George. They will be joined by Charles Aitken (RSC's Coriolanus) as Nick and Gina Bramhill (Being Human) as Honey.

During the course of one brutal and hilarious night, George, a college professor, and his wife Martha invite a young couple back for late-night drinks after a faculty party. As the alcohol flows, the guests are coerced into witnessing and participating in George and Martha's sadistic game-playing and vitriolic verbal scrapping which reaches its climax in a momentous revelation.

First staged on Broadway in 1962, Who's Afraid Of Virginia Woolf? was soon established as one of the great plays in post-war American drama, winner of the Tony and Critics' Circle Awards for Best New Play. Its reputation was further enhanced by Mike Nichols' multi Academy Award winning 1966 film adaptation, starring Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton. Sixty years on from its premiere, it is now seen as one of the most influential and highly regarded plays in American literature.

Theatre Royal Bath Productions' presentation of Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? by Edward Albee is directed by Lindsay Posner. The Set and Costume Designer is Paul Wills, Lighting Designer is Paul Pyant, Sound Designer is Gregory Clarke, Assistant Director is George Jibson, Casting Director is Ginny Schiller, Movement and Fight Director is Ruth Cooper-Brown and Dialect Coach is Michaela Kennen.