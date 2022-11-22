Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Dougray Scott Joins Elizabeth McGovern in WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? at Theatre Royal Bath

Performances run Friday 13 January to Saturday 11 February 2023.

Nov. 22, 2022  
Dougray Scott Joins Elizabeth McGovern in WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? at Theatre Royal Bath

Theatre Royal Bath Productions present Edward Albee's masterpiece Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? at the Ustinov Studio in Bath from 13 January to 11 February 2023, directed by Lindsay Posner.

The previously announced Elizabeth McGovern (Downton Abbey, Academy Award nominated for Ragtime) will play Martha, alongside Dougray Scott (Enigma, Mission: Impossible 2) as George. They will be joined by Charles Aitken (RSC's Coriolanus) as Nick and Gina Bramhill (Being Human) as Honey.

During the course of one brutal and hilarious night, George, a college professor, and his wife Martha invite a young couple back for late-night drinks after a faculty party. As the alcohol flows, the guests are coerced into witnessing and participating in George and Martha's sadistic game-playing and vitriolic verbal scrapping which reaches its climax in a momentous revelation.

First staged on Broadway in 1962, Who's Afraid Of Virginia Woolf? was soon established as one of the great plays in post-war American drama, winner of the Tony and Critics' Circle Awards for Best New Play. Its reputation was further enhanced by Mike Nichols' multi Academy Award winning 1966 film adaptation, starring Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton. Sixty years on from its premiere, it is now seen as one of the most influential and highly regarded plays in American literature.

Theatre Royal Bath Productions' presentation of Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? by Edward Albee is directed by Lindsay Posner. The Set and Costume Designer is Paul Wills, Lighting Designer is Paul Pyant, Sound Designer is Gregory Clarke, Assistant Director is George Jibson, Casting Director is Ginny Schiller, Movement and Fight Director is Ruth Cooper-Brown and Dialect Coach is Michaela Kennen.




Welsh National Opera Withdraws From Touring to Liverpool Photo
Welsh National Opera Withdraws From Touring to Liverpool
Welsh National Opera has announced that it will no longer be able to tour to Liverpool, with immediate effect.  The decision has been made due to the substantial reduction in its public funding, which was recently announced, and as a direct consequence of that, the Company needs to introduce budget efficiencies. 
Royal Court Theatre Presents Sokhan Begoo / Speak Up: A Night Of Readings Amplifying The V Photo
Royal Court Theatre Presents 'Sokhan Begoo / Speak Up: A Night Of Readings Amplifying The Voices Of Contemporary Iran'
The Royal Court Theatre will present a night of readings from Iranian playwrights on Friday 2 December. Sokhan Begoo / Speak Up: A night of readings amplifying the voices of contemporary Iran will also include a panel discussion amplifying the diversity of voices that exist within this community.
BAFTA-Nominated Guz Khan Embarks On Brand New Live UK Tour Photo
BAFTA-Nominated Guz Khan Embarks On Brand New Live UK Tour
Coventry's finest, Guz Khan, brings his big-screen persona and BAFTA-nominated hilarity on tour with an eagerly anticipated, band-new stand up show Guz Khan Live! The tour kicks off in Manchester on 15th January 2023 before he heads to Peterborough, Newcastle, Nottingham, Northampton, Birmingham, Liverpool, Wolverhampton, Leicester, Bradford and concludes in his hometown of Coventry on the 4th February 2023.
THE BEEKEEPER OF ALEPPO Comes to Nottingham, Liverpool, and UK Tour Photo
THE BEEKEEPER OF ALEPPO Comes to Nottingham, Liverpool, and UK Tour
Reuniting the team that produced the international stage sensation The Kite Runner Nottingham Playhouse kicks off 2023 with the world premiere of Christy Lefteri's gripping best-selling novel, The Beekeeper of Aleppo.   

More Hot Stories For You


Welsh National Opera Withdraws From Touring to LiverpoolWelsh National Opera Withdraws From Touring to Liverpool
November 23, 2022

Welsh National Opera has announced that it will no longer be able to tour to Liverpool, with immediate effect.  The decision has been made due to the substantial reduction in its public funding, which was recently announced, and as a direct consequence of that, the Company needs to introduce budget efficiencies. 
Royal Court Theatre Presents 'Sokhan Begoo / Speak Up: A Night Of Readings Amplifying The Voices Of Contemporary Iran'Royal Court Theatre Presents 'Sokhan Begoo / Speak Up: A Night Of Readings Amplifying The Voices Of Contemporary Iran'
November 23, 2022

The Royal Court Theatre will present a night of readings from Iranian playwrights on Friday 2 December. Sokhan Begoo / Speak Up: A night of readings amplifying the voices of contemporary Iran will also include a panel discussion amplifying the diversity of voices that exist within this community.
BAFTA-Nominated Guz Khan Embarks On Brand New Live UK TourBAFTA-Nominated Guz Khan Embarks On Brand New Live UK Tour
November 23, 2022

Coventry's finest, Guz Khan, brings his big-screen persona and BAFTA-nominated hilarity on tour with an eagerly anticipated, band-new stand up show Guz Khan Live! The tour kicks off in Manchester on 15th January 2023 before he heads to Peterborough, Newcastle, Nottingham, Northampton, Birmingham, Liverpool, Wolverhampton, Leicester, Bradford and concludes in his hometown of Coventry on the 4th February 2023.
THE BEEKEEPER OF ALEPPO Comes to Nottingham, Liverpool, and UK TourTHE BEEKEEPER OF ALEPPO Comes to Nottingham, Liverpool, and UK Tour
November 23, 2022

Reuniting the team that produced the international stage sensation The Kite Runner Nottingham Playhouse kicks off 2023 with the world premiere of Christy Lefteri's gripping best-selling novel, The Beekeeper of Aleppo.   
Pierre Novellie Will Embark on Debut Tour in 2023 With WHY CAN'T I JUST ENJOY THINGS?Pierre Novellie Will Embark on Debut Tour in 2023 With WHY CAN'T I JUST ENJOY THINGS?
November 23, 2022

Fresh off the back of a critically acclaimed Edinburgh Festival Fringe run, comedian, writer and podcaster Pierre Novellie (The Mash Report, Stand Up Central, The Frank Skinner Radio Show) kickstarts his 29-date debut tour with a 6-night run at London's Soho Theatre from Monday 30th January - Saturday 4th February 2023.
share