Donmar Warehouse To Reimagine The Postponed Local Production ASSEMBLY as a Digital Performance

The Donmar Warehouse has announced that its first Local production ASSEMBLY, originally scheduled in 2020 but postponed due to the pandemic, will be reimagined as an innovative digital performance broadcast live on The Donmar Warehouse YouTube channel on Saturday 20th March at 7.30pm.

Mixing live performance, animation and sound, ASSEMBLY looks at the impact of humans on nature and what we might build together for a better future. It's about trying, failing, and trying again. In times of emergency, it is about hope.

Created by writer Nina Segal, director Joseph Hancock and the Donmar Local Company, ASSEMBLY is a unique live digital performance created in collaboration with video designer and director of photography Andrzej Goulding, set and costume designer Frankie Bradshaw, composer and sound designer Max Pappenheim and lighting designer Sam House. This is the first production from the Donmar Local Company - members of the community who live and work in the Donmar's home boroughs of Camden and Westminster.

Speaking about ASSEMBLY, Donmar Warehouse Artistic Director Michael Longhurst said:

It's an irony that we were unable to assemble for ASSEMBLY as planned - a commission that pre-dates COVID - but it has been inspirational to see how the whole team have adapted to create this ambitious digital production. Here at the Donmar, we are truly committed to sharing our stage with members of our local community and I am thrilled that we have been able to continue our vital work with the Donmar Local Company as we explore what forms theatre can take in a digital world and find new ways to come together.

ASSEMBLY will be broadcast LIVE from The Donmar Warehouse and locations across the UK on Saturday 20 March.

Watch the livestream for free on the Donmar's YouTube channel www.youtube.com/donmarwarehouse at 7.30pm. The running time is approximately one hour.

An audio introduction will be available to listen to or download from the VocalEyes website from Wednesday 17 March and a captioned version of the film will also be available.

ASSEMBLY has been rehearsed online and will be presented in line with all Government guidelines.

The Donmar Warehouse is a charity, and public funding makes up only 7% of its income. The generous support to-date from ticket-buyers, members, trusts, foundations and corporate partners has enabled it not only to deliver much-loved productions but also to work with thousands of young people and communities each year, to develop industry leading artists and to nurture the next generation of theatre audiences. For the Donmar, audience support is more crucial than ever as they look ahead to how they can sustain the organisation over the coming months. To support The Donmar Warehouse and donate during this difficult time, more information can be found at https://www.donmarwarehouse.com/support/