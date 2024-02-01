Disability-Led Theatre Company FlawBored Performs IT'S A MOTHERF**KING PLEASURE

This satirical exploration of the complexities of identity politics in corporate environments runs in the Bramall Rock Void from 7-9 March.  

By: Feb. 01, 2024

Disability-Led Theatre Company FlawBored Performs IT'S A MOTHERF**KING PLEASURE

Disability-led theatre company FlawBored will be breaking the fourth wall – and conventions around disability work – as they ask audiences at Leeds Playhouse awkward but vital questions in their award-winning show, It’s a Motherf**king Pleasure. This satirical exploration of the complexities of identity politics in corporate environments runs in the Bramall Rock Void from 7-9 March.  

Samuel Brewer from FlawBored said: “There's a tendency for an audience to expect disabled work to be autobiographical, or laden in trauma or 'pity porn’. After noticing an air of sacredness around certain topics, we wanted to vandalise that sacredness, to take shots at ourselves and at the audience. We’re giving a middle finger to earnestness in disabled work. This is a show where integrated access is front and centre, which helps us make a bloody good show.”

When someone at large PR company RIZE commits a very public ableism and faces calls to be cancelled, a non-disabled HR manager calls for the company to undergo training in how to support disabled people. Weaponising RIZE’s able-anxiety, disabled talent manager Tim strives to make disability an experiential brand. Using wannabe celebrity Ross – who offers the perfect triple threat by being gay, blind and brown – Tim tries to make disability the next cultural cachet people scramble for.

FlawBored is a disability-led theatre company that creates ensemble-based work. They formed out of a need to reinvigorate the way access is considered both within shows and within the rehearsal room, believing that it should be thought about from the beginning of the process not added on as an afterthought. A FlawBored show is cheeky, chaotic and, most importantly, is not disability ‘trauma-porn’.  

It’s A Motherf**king Pleasure was the recipient of an Untapped Award, which supports the Edinburgh Festival Fringe premieres of three outstanding shows from early career companies. Led by Underbelly and New Diorama in partnership with Concord Theatricals and Nouveau Riche, the awards have a remarkable record identifying stand-out companies presenting game changing shows by marginalised and under-represented artists. FlawBored was chosen from a nationwide search which resulted in more than 180 submissions.




