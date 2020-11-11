Digital Revival of ROSE Returns For Lockdown

The performance will be made available to stream throughout lockdown, until Sunday 13th December.

Following a hugely successful online run, the award-winning digital revival of Martin Sherman's Rose will return due to overwhelming demand. Featuring an unmissable star-turn from Dame Maureen Lipman (Coronation Street, ITV; Celebrity Gogglebox, Channel 4; The Pianist), the 'tour de force' performance will be made available to stream throughout lockdown, until Sunday 13th December. Reviving their acclaimed portfolio of digital content, Ginger Quiff Media continue to make theatrical entertainment accessible for people at home during these times.

In collaboration with the Hope Mill Theatre, Rose was filmed on-stage to an empty auditorium directed by Scott Le Crass (Country Music, Omnibus Theatre; Elmer, UK and International tour), in close collaboration with Sherman. The powerful one-woman production is a moving reminder of some of the harrowing events that shaped the century and remains sadly relevant today with racial tensions and allegations of antisemitism continuing to dominate the news.

Blending the personal with the political, this sharply drawn portrait of a feisty Jewish woman traces Rose's story from the devastation of Nazi-ruled Europe to conquering the American dream. Rose reflects on what it means to be a survivor. Her remarkable life began in a tiny Russian village, took her to Warsaw's ghettos and a ship called The Exodus, and finally to the boardwalks of Atlantic City, the Arizona canyons, and salsa-flavoured nights in Miami beach.

Lipman is Rose - a woman shaped by her history. She offers an intimate and, at times, humorous account of the 20th century, and the ultimate triumph of humanity. This thought-provoking production acts as a caution, highlighting the importance of unity in the face of adversity, and the need to recognise and empathise with the suffering of others.

Maureen Lipman comments, Rose was the most exciting job I've ever had, and I am so glad we have an opportunity to share it with a wider audience. I can't wait for it to be back on screen for the next four weeks so I can share that excitement with you.

Tickets are £15 (plus booking fee) and can be purchased online at www.streamtheatrenow.com/rose-the-play

