Digital Caravan Theatre Presents Retelling of THE EMPERORS NEW CLOTHES

Small Truth Theatre's DIGITAL CARAVAN THEATRE has announced their new micro festive show for 2020! Bringing the best new writing to our digital micro theatre with a big heart. After their double On Comm award winning Digital Caravan Theatre first and second series, they are back for a Winter special - a cheeky retelling of 'The Emperor's New Clothes' by Olivia Mace.

This new political satire is adapted from the original tale by Hans Christian Anderson.

THE EMPEROR'S NEW CLOTHES will be launched from Saturday 5th December 2020 - available to listen online, or watch the accompanying BSL film, for free for all our lovely audiences. This 20 minute audio play will be full of festive fun and winter wonder! Starring the brilliant Olivia Mace and Valentine Hanson, with sound design by recently announced member of the Old Vic 12, Nicola Chang.

Yasmeen Arden, Artistic Director of Small Truth Theatre said:

"Following the success of the first series and second series of our Digital Caravan Theatre, we wanted to celebrate with one more show before the year comes to an end. The Emperor's New Clothes has never seemed more relevant and immediate than right now and Olivia's writing captures the entertaining wit and razor sharp satirical tone that holds a mirror up to the state of things so perfectly."

DIGITAL CARAVAN THEATRE: THE EMPEROR'S NEW CLOTHES

Written by and starring Olivia Mace

Starring Valentine Hanson

Directed by Yasmeen Arden

Sound Design by Nicola Chang

BSL interpretation by Dionne Thomas

Olivia Mace

Olivia Mace is a writer, performer and songwriter. Writing Credits include: The Mad Maid of Kent (Vault and Merge Festivals) Dancing Shoes (Little Pieces of Gold Festival, Southwark Playhouse), Gone Fishing (The Canal Cafe Theatre, Vaults 2018) Under the Bridge (Small Truth Theatre) The Merry Wives of WhatsApp (Creation Theatre) Intelligence (Lockdown Lives Shorts) Writer and Songwriter: Playing the King (Creation Theatre) The Ballad of Knottyhull (Small Truth Theatre), Bleak House, a musical adaptation (Creation Theatre) Singer Songwriter: RightSwipe (Amazon Prime) and you can find her satirical music videos Hipster Hop and You Know All the Signs on youtube. As an actor she has worked at Keswick's Theatre by the Lake, Theatre Clwyd, Cyrmru and appeared in Doctors (BBC), Dominion (NBC), and The Feed (Amazon Prime).

Valentine Hanson

Theatre credits include We Anchor in Hope (Bunker Theatre), Orpheus Descending (Theatr Clwyd and Menier Chocolate Factory), Handfast (Summerhall, Edinburgh Festival), The Sisterhood (Belgrade Theatre, Coventry), Hector (Eden Court/Ambassadors Theatre), Cuming and Going (Bush Theatre),Stop Search (Catford Broadway Studio), Footprints in the Sand/Letting Go/For One Night Only (Pursued by a Bear), Word Peace: A Celebration (Globe Theatre), Festen (Lyric Theatre, Shaftesbury Avenue), The Tempest (Orange Tree Theatre, Richmond), Cat on a Hot Tin Roof (Lyric Theatre Shaftesbury Avenue), G.I. Blues (Forest Forge Theatre Company), After the End of the World (Red Ladder, National Tour), Positive Mental Attitude (Theatre Centre, National Tour) and The Adventures Of Huckleberry Finn (Classic Theatre, National Tour).

Film and television credits include The Friday Night Project (Channel 4), Murder City (Granada Television), London Voodoo (Zen Films) and Casualty (BBC).

Yasmeen Arden

Yasmeen Arden is Artistic Director at Small Truth Theatre, The Caravan Theatre and the OnComm winning Digital Caravan Theatre. Her production of Caterpillar at Theatre503 and Stephen Joseph Theatre gained an Off Westend Award nomination and was selected as a Reader's Favourite of 2018 in The Guardian. Directing credits include NEST by Katy warner Vault Festival 2018, The award winning The Three Sillies Arcola Theatre/Somersault/Tour, Poking The Bear by Chris Bush, Elexion by Chloe Todd Fordham Theatre503, Over The Hill There's Something Better by Sharon Clarke New Diorama, Dead Yard by Matthew Turner (Playwrought/LAB) Arcola, We are Beautiful by Brian Eley Catalyst Festival, as well as sight specific work such as On The Line by Aled Pedrick Ivy House/Merge Festival/ Platform Southwark and The Unfortunates on the streets of Watford for Watford Palace Theatre. Yasmeen's upcoming projects include MUM by Juliet Cowan, Tapestry by Chloe Todd Fordham and Christopher Hogg's Casey & Corey a Drum & Bass musical about eating disorders.

Sound Design by Nicola Chang.

Nicola is a 3-time Off West End-Awards nominated composer/sound designer for theatre, film and commercial media across the UK, US and Asia. Her selected theatre credits include: Miss Julie (Chester Storyhouse), Funeral Flowers (Camden Roundhouse/Hackney Empire), Invisible Harmony (Southbank Centre), Wild Goose Dreams (Theatre Royal Bath), Little Baby Jesus (Orange Tree Theatre), White Pearl (Royal Court), The King of Hell's Palace (Hampstead Theatre), The Death of Ophelia (Sam Wanamaker Playhouse, Shakespeare's Globe), Summer Rolls (Park Theatre), The Tempest (Orange Tree Theatre), From Shore to Shore (Manchester Royal Exchange/UK Tour), Lord of the Flies (Greenwich Theatre), pool (no water) (Oxford School of Drama/Royal Court), No Man's Land (Square Chapel Halifax), Dangerous Giant Animals (Tristan Bates Theatre), Finishing the Picture (Finborough Theatre), A Hundred Words for Snow (Arcola Theatre); 10, Kompromat, Inside Voices (VAULT 2019) and The Free9 (National Theatre) and the first and second collection of DIGITAL CARAVAN THEATRE.

The Emperor's New Clothes will be launched on Saturday 5th December and will be available to download for FREE from The Caravan Theatre website www.caravantheatre.co.uk and on Small Truth Theatre's website www.smalltruththeatre.com.

It will also be available to download on various channels (Buzzsprout, Spotify, iTunes, Google Podcasts, Youtube) and will also be accompanied with British Sign Language (BSL) translation.

The original collection of micro audio plays are still available to listen to, along with BSL films including; SEPTEMBER SKIES by Jessica Butcher, ENOUGH by Abi Zakarian and SPIRIT OF CARNIVAL by Emma Dennis-Edwards, TIME by Jessica Butcher, WATER by Babirye Bukilwa and RAGE by Chloe Todd Fordham, and all have been awarded the ON COMM award from Off West End.

Small Truth Theatre are incredibly proud to be supported by Arts Council England to bring our DIGITAL CARAVAN THEATRE collections to our audiences. This enables them to offer these audio plays for FREE so they are open and welcoming to all to listen to - encouraging non-theatre going audiences to experience the absolute best of new writing plays online from some of our most exciting, urgent and relevant voices in the UK.

