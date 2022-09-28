Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Designs Unveiled For Major Refurb At Wales Millennium Centre

A brand new welcome hub will fill the centre's main entrance foyer.

Sep. 28, 2022  

Designs Unveiled For Major Refurb At Wales Millennium Centre

Wales Millennium Centre's main foyer will soon have a new welcoming look, with the first stages of the biggest refurbishment in the arts centre's 18-year history now underway.

A brand new welcome hub will fill the centre's main entrance foyer. Featuring a versatile bar serving refreshments throughout the day as well as answering ticketing queries, the vast lounge area will display artwork and serve as a space for anyone to work, meet and relax.

A vibrant refurbished cabaret space, seating up to 140, will play host to a daring programme of the very best drag, comedy, burlesque, live music and spoken word performances.

The members' lounge will also be refurbished as part of the project, giving the Centre's most generous supporters exclusive access to an updated space just minutes from their seats.

All three areas of the £4m project, undertaken to support the Centre's future financial sustainability, are due to open in early 2023.

Mathew Milsom, Managing Director of Wales Millennium Centre, said:
"Our new spaces are designed to welcome you, whoever you are and wherever you're from, into our new gateway to the arts in Wales.

"And once you're here, we hope to inspire and intrigue you to try some of the wealth of experiences we have to offer - from the best West End musicals to immersive VR journeys.

"Whether you're looking to escape into new worlds or just want to escape the spare room office, you'll find a home at Wales Millennium Centre."

Local Cardiff-based firm Powell are delivering the project on behalf of Wales Millennium Centre, with the materials used sourced from across Wales where possible.

Gareth Knight, Operations Director at Powell, added:
"Powell is exceptionally proud to be involved in the transformation of the Wales Millennium Centre, not only one of the most iconic buildings in Wales, but the jewel of Cardiff Bay, where our own headquarters are based.

"Working on this project is a great honour, and I know the whole team is excited to get this show on the road. Bravo!"

