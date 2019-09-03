Deadline Approaches For 2019 Contemporary Arts Festival Open Competition

There are just a few days left for North West artists to enter their work in this year's Contemporary Arts Festival open competition.

Each year, artists from across the North West battle it out to see their work displayed in a month-long exhibition at Warrington Museum & Art Gallery.

The entries are judged by an independent panel who will award their winner with a £1000 prize and a solo exhibition at Warrington Museum & Art Gallery in 2020.

This year also welcomes the People's Choice Award, which is voted for by members of the public who visit the exhibition.

The Contemporary Arts Festival is renowned for providing artists with a fantastic platform to showcase their work, with exposure in the competition often leading to artistic opportunities elsewhere.

Marie Jones, winner of the 2018 open competition, is about to launch her debut solo exhibition Let's Get Stuck in Traffic! as part of this year's Contemporary Arts Festival, in addition to curating the third edition of international group show Ride Your Pony.

She has also recently been selected as one of the eight North West England-based contemporary visual artists to participate in the 2019 Artists' International Delegation to Denmark.

Marie said: "Having recently moved into the area, it has been a great way for me to get to know the community. The solo show has allowed me to create a new and self-directed body of work. It is my first solo show and therefore an important step-change in my practice.

"The staff have been very supportive not only in the lead up to this but also directing me to useful links, professional development courses and connecting me with other artists in the Warrington community.

"Without this opportunity, I would most likely have kept my practice within the Manchester region but building a relationship with Culture Warrington has enabled me to see a future for my practice in Warrington. I'm excited to see what the 2019 Contemporary Arts Festival brings to the town."

Entries for this year's competition close at midnight on Sunday 8 September. Artists can enter now on the Contemporary Arts Festival website: https://wcaf.culturewarrington.org/whats-on/wcaf19-open-exhibition/

David Foster, winner of the 2012 Open, is eager to encourage other artists to get involved.

He said: "Winning literally changed my life - from being a dabbling amateur artist experimenting in a new style of contemporary art to now being a full-time professional artist with sales worldwide, corporate clients and a waiting list for commissions.

"I would encourage any budding artist to enter; the prize of being able to hold your own exhibition is immense and could be life-changing for you too."





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You