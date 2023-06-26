David Suchet's POIROT AND MORE, A RETROSPECTIVE Returns to UK Stages in 2024

Following its hugely successful UK tour and West End run, Sir David Suchet returns to stages across the UK in POIROT AND MORE, A RETROSPECTIVE, retracing his steps as a young actor. With a first stop at Cheltenham Everyman Theatre in January 2024, David will visit theatres across the country until March 2024. Further venues to be announced in due course.

Join us in conversation with the man, the actor and his many roles in an unmistakably unique event. A retrospective look at David's career will have you witness some of his most beloved performances in a new and intimate light. Geoffrey Wansell, journalist, broadcaster, biographer and co-author of Poirot and Me, will be joining David as interviewer.

David Suchet said:

“I am utterly delighted to be taking this show back on the road after such a warm and wonderful reception to its first UK outing and West End run. Regional theatre is where my career began and was nurtured so I'm very much looking forward to sharing my stories, memories and favourite moments across the country again and visiting a number of new towns and cities that we couldn't reach post-lockdown when theatres were still closed, particularly in Scotland and Ireland.”

For over 25 years he captivated millions worldwide as Agatha Christie's elegant Belgian detective. Beyond Poirot, this Emmy award-winning actor has been celebrated for his portrayal of iconic roles such as Lady Bracknell, Cardinal Benelli and Freud. David has also graced the world's stages bringing literary greats to life, including Shakespeare, Wilde and Albee.

Meet the actor behind the detective and the many faces he's portrayed on stage and screen over a career spanning five decades. Discover why David Suchet is renowned for not only becoming the role, but also taking on the personalities of some of television, film and theatre's most fascinating characters.

POIROT AND MORE, A RETROSPECTIVE is co-created by David Suchet and Liza McLean. The show was originally produced in Australia and New Zealand by Liza McLean and Andrew Kay and is presented in the UK by Liza McLean, Andrew Kay and Jonathan Church Theatre Productions.

Tour Dates

Cheltenham Everyman Theatre

Thur 18 – Sat 20 January 2024

Website: www.everymantheatre.org.uk

[On sale now]

Churchill Theatre, Bromley

Sun 21 January 2024

Website: www.churchilltheatre.co.uk

[On sale now]

Festival Theatre, Edinburgh

Fri 26 January 2024

Website: www.capitaltheatres.com/festival-theatre

[On sale soon]

Bord Gais Energy Theatre, Dublin

Sun 28 January 2024

Website: www.bordgaisenergytheatre.ie

[On sale soon]

Hall for Cornwall, Truro

Thur 08 February 2024

Website: www.hallforcornwall.co.uk

[On sale soon]

Palace Theatre, Southend

Sat 17 February 2024

Website: www.southendtheatres.org.uk

[On sale now]

Theatre Royal, Newcastle

Sun 18 February 2024

Website: www.theatreroyal.co.uk

[On sale soon]

Pavilion Theatre, Glasgow

Mon 19 February 2024

Website: www.paviliontheatre.co.uk

[On sale now]

Rose Theatre, Kingston

Fri 26 – Sat 27 February 2024

Website: www.rosetheatre.org

[On sale soon]

Eden Court, Inverness

Wed 28 February 2024

Website: www.eden-court.co.uk

[On sale soon]

Wales Millenium Centre, Cardiff

Sun 10 March 2024

Website: www.wmc.org.uk

[On sale soon]

Additional venues to be announced.