David Suchet's POIROT AND MORE, A RETROSPECTIVE Returns to UK Stages in 2024

With a first stop at Cheltenham Everyman Theatre in January 2024, David will visit theatres across the country until March 2024.

By: Jun. 26, 2023

POPULAR

Glenda Jackson Dies at Age 87 Photo 1 Glenda Jackson Dies at Age 87
BLUEY'S BIG PLAY Will Embark on UK and Ireland Tour Photo 2 BLUEY'S BIG PLAY Will Embark on UK and Ireland Tour
Guest Blog: 'Representation is at the Heart of my Play': Playwright Tanika Gupta on Hidden Photo 3 Guest Blog: 'Representation is at the Heart of my Play': Playwright Tanika Gupta on Hidden Histories, Immigration and Cultural Diversity in THE EMPRESS
Andrew Lloyd Webber: I Wouldn't Be Able to Stage EVITA Today Photo 4 Andrew Lloyd Webber: I Wouldn't Be Able to Stage EVITA Today

David Suchet's POIROT AND MORE, A RETROSPECTIVE Returns to UK Stages in 2024

David Suchet's POIROT AND MORE, A RETROSPECTIVE Returns to UK Stages in 2024

Following its hugely successful UK tour and West End run, Sir David Suchet returns to stages across the UK in POIROT AND MORE, A RETROSPECTIVE, retracing his steps as a young actor. With a first stop at Cheltenham Everyman Theatre in January 2024, David will visit theatres across the country until March 2024. Further venues to be announced in due course.

Join us in conversation with the man, the actor and his many roles in an unmistakably unique event. A retrospective look at David's career will have you witness some of his most beloved performances in a new and intimate light. Geoffrey Wansell, journalist, broadcaster, biographer and co-author of Poirot and Me, will be joining David as interviewer.

David Suchet said:

“I am utterly delighted to be taking this show back on the road after such a warm and wonderful reception to its first UK outing and West End run. Regional theatre is where my career began and was nurtured so I'm very much looking forward to sharing my stories, memories and favourite moments across the country again and visiting a number of new towns and cities that we couldn't reach post-lockdown when theatres were still closed, particularly in Scotland and Ireland.”

For over 25 years he captivated millions worldwide as Agatha Christie's elegant Belgian detective. Beyond Poirot, this Emmy award-winning actor has been celebrated for his portrayal of iconic roles such as Lady Bracknell, Cardinal Benelli and Freud. David has also graced the world's stages bringing literary greats to life, including Shakespeare, Wilde and Albee.

Meet the actor behind the detective and the many faces he's portrayed on stage and screen over a career spanning five decades. Discover why David Suchet is renowned for not only becoming the role, but also taking on the personalities of some of television, film and theatre's most fascinating characters.

POIROT AND MORE, A RETROSPECTIVE is co-created by David Suchet and Liza McLean. The show was originally produced in Australia and New Zealand by Liza McLean and Andrew Kay and is presented in the UK by Liza McLean, Andrew Kay and Jonathan Church Theatre Productions.

Tour Dates

Cheltenham Everyman Theatre

Thur 18 – Sat 20 January 2024

Website: www.everymantheatre.org.uk

[On sale now]

Churchill Theatre, Bromley

Sun 21 January 2024

Website: www.churchilltheatre.co.uk

[On sale now]

Festival Theatre, Edinburgh

Fri 26 January 2024

Website: www.capitaltheatres.com/festival-theatre

[On sale soon]

Bord Gais Energy Theatre, Dublin

Sun 28 January 2024

Website: www.bordgaisenergytheatre.ie

[On sale soon]

Hall for Cornwall, Truro

Thur 08 February 2024

Website: www.hallforcornwall.co.uk

[On sale soon]

Palace Theatre, Southend

Sat 17 February 2024

Website: www.southendtheatres.org.uk

[On sale now]

Theatre Royal, Newcastle

Sun 18 February 2024

Website: www.theatreroyal.co.uk

[On sale soon]

Pavilion Theatre, Glasgow

Mon 19 February 2024

Website: www.paviliontheatre.co.uk

[On sale now]

Rose Theatre, Kingston

Fri 26 – Sat 27 February 2024

Website: www.rosetheatre.org

[On sale soon]

Eden Court, Inverness

Wed 28 February 2024

Website: www.eden-court.co.uk

[On sale soon]

Wales Millenium Centre, Cardiff

Sun 10 March 2024

Website: www.wmc.org.uk

[On sale soon]

Additional venues to be announced.



RELATED STORIES - UK Regional

1
Photos: Inside Rehearsal for ONCE THE MUSICAL At The Barn Theatre Photo
Photos: Inside Rehearsal for ONCE THE MUSICAL At The Barn Theatre

The Barn Theatre in Cirencester has released photos from inside rehearsal for their upcoming revival of the Tony and Olivier award-winning musical Once, which will run at the Cotswold theatre from 3rd July – 12th August. 

2
Review: CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY, New Wimbledon Theatre Photo
Review: CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY, New Wimbledon Theatre

*** “It is not difficult to believe in the magic of this classic story.”

3
The New Wolsey Theatre Reveals Lineup of Performances This Summer Photo
The New Wolsey Theatre Reveals Lineup of Performances This Summer

The New Wolsey Theatre has everything audiences need to be entertained this summer with a packed line-up of shows and events, an air-conditioned auditorium and café bar to relax in and a tempting selection of cold drinks and ice creams for keeping cool.  

4
The Royal Court Theatre Reveals Cast For WORD-PLAY Photo
The Royal Court Theatre Reveals Cast For WORD-PLAY

The Royal Court Theatre has announced that Issam Al Ghussain, Kosar Ali, Simon Manyonda, Sirine Saba and Yusra Warsama have been cast in Rabiah Hussain's new play Word-Play, directed by Nimmo Ismail. 

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Behind the Scenes of IN DREAMS at Leeds Playhouse Video Video: Behind the Scenes of IN DREAMS at Leeds Playhouse
The Kid Critics Get Hooked to PETER PAN GOES WRONG Video
The Kid Critics Get Hooked to PETER PAN GOES WRONG
Watch Lea Salonga Perform 'Love Who You Love' at BROADWAY BACKWARDS Video
Watch Lea Salonga Perform 'Love Who You Love' at BROADWAY BACKWARDS
Watch Vosk, Johnson, and More Perform at BROADWAY BARES: PLEASURE PARK Video
Watch Vosk, Johnson, and More Perform at BROADWAY BARES: PLEASURE PARK
View all Videos

UK Regional SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Branwen: Dadeni
Aberystwyth Arts Centre (11/15-11/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Wing Scuffle Spectacular
Leyton Jubilee Park (7/13-7/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 'Nightingale'- A Family-Friendly Ballet
Claydon House (7/20-7/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Matthew Bourne's Sleeping Beauty
Curzon Canterbury (6/28-6/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 'Nightingale'- A Family-Friendly Ballet
Walmer Castle and Gardens (8/05-8/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Matthew Bourne's Sleeping Beauty
ODEON, Liverpool Switch Island (6/28-6/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# ONE NIGHT WITH YOU (Tribute to Elvis)
Swan Theatre (7/30-7/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 'Nightingale'- A Family-Friendly Ballet
Hever Castle (8/10-8/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Matthew Bourne's Sleeping Beauty
Firstsite (6/28-6/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Drag Queens vs. Vampires
Underbelly Cowgate (3/08-8/23)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You