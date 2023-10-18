David Gilna's A BOLT FROM D'BLUE Will Receive UK Premiere at the Liverpool Irish Festival 

The performance is on Tuesday 24th October.

Oct. 18, 2023

After a series of sold-out performances that left audiences captivated and moved, the critically acclaimed play "A Bolt From D'Blue," written and performed by the extraordinary David Gilna, is set to embark on an exhilarating new tour. With its unique blend of electrifying storytelling, humour, and profound emotion, this one-man show has left an indelible mark on audiences across America and Ireland. The upcoming tour will see David Gilna taking the stage once again to share his transformative story while supporting the vital cause of mental health awareness.

"A Bolt From D'Blue" is more than a play; it's an experience that takes audiences on a rollercoaster of emotions, humour, and introspection. Based on David Gilna's own life-altering near-death experience, the play delves into the heart of human resilience and the power of hope. Through a masterful blend of humour and poignant moments, Gilna navigates his personal journey of surviving a lightning strike, inviting audiences to reflect on their own lives, challenges, and the importance of cherishing each moment.

Following the resounding success of previous performances that garnered praise from critics and audiences alike, "A Bolt From D'Blue" is ready to embark on its next adventure at The Liverpool Irish Festival on Tuesday 24th October.

Get Your Tickets: Don't miss the opportunity to witness the magic of "A Bolt From D'Blue" as it continues to tour with a renewed sense of purpose. Tickets for the upcoming performances can be purchased through the respective venues' box offices or online platforms.

For more information about the play, tour dates, and ticketing details, please visit Click Here

For more information on the festival, please visit https://www.liverpoolirishfestival.com




