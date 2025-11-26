David Arnold Headlines London Soundtrack Festival's Second Year

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The London Soundtrack Festival (LSF), London's first dedicated annual Festival celebrating the music of film, TV and games, has revealed the line-up for its return in 2026.

Following an inaugural programme in March 2025, the Festival returns from 9-12 April 2026 with four days of events including concerts, masterclasses, screenings and talks.

The LSF celebrates London's unique place at the heart of soundtrack music – both the composers who write it and the unsung heroes who bring it to life – and the 2026 edition is hosted by some of the capital's most iconic venues, including the Barbican, Cadogan Hall and Westminster Central Hall.

This year's festival is headlined by British film and TV composer David Arnold, who penned the scores for five James Bond films – Casino Royale (nominated for both a BAFTA and a Grammy Award), Tomorrow Never Dies, The World is Not Enough, Die Another Day, and Quantum of Solace. Arnold is also renowned for his scores for Hollywood blockbusters Independence Day (for which he was awarded a Grammy), Stargate and Godzilla, and fan favourites from the small screen including Good Omens and the Emmy Award-winning score for Sherlock. 2026 also marks two particular anniversaries from his discography – 20 years since the release of Casino Royale, and 30 years since Independence Day.

David Arnold's music is at the heart of the opening night of the Festival, Homegrown Heroes at the Barbican (9 April), an unmissable celebration of British film and TV music. Conducted by Ben Foster and hosted by DJ and broadcaster Edith Bowman, the concert marks the debut of the London Soundtrack Festival Orchestra, a new bespoke ensemble made up of world-class session players who have performed on countless soundtrack recordings.

Alongside Arnold's scores, the concert features suites and themes by Ron Goodwin (633 Squadron), Dario Marianelli (Atonement), Isobel Waller-Bridge (The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse), Daniel Pemberton (Enola Holmes), Miguel d'Oliveira (First Dates), Alexandra Harwood (All Creatures Great and Small), Barry Gray (Thunderbirds), Natalie Holt and Jack Halama (Rivals) and more. Full details of the programme are to be announced soon.

David Arnold is also named as the recipient of this year's Gunning Inspiration Award. The prize, created in tribute to the late multi-award-winning composer Christopher Gunning, honours figures who have made a lasting impact on music for the screen. Gunning, celebrated for works including his theme to ITV's Poirot (starring David Suchet), the BAFTA-winning score to the movie La Vie En Rose, and the jingles for famous ad campaigns for Martini and Black Magic, inspired the creation of the Festival in collaboration with his widow, Svitlana Gunning.

Christopher Gunning's music is central to the opening concert of the London Soundtrack Festival, The Tippett Quartet play Herrmann and Gunning (9 April). This lunchtime recital takes place at St Giles' Cripplegate, a favourite recording venue of composer Bernard Herrmann, widely regarded as one of the greatest film composers of all time. The Tippett Quartet joins clarinettist Robert Plane for a performance of Herrmann's beautiful Clarinet Quintet ‘Souvenirs de Voyage', dedicated to Herrmann's third wife, Norma. The Quartet also presents a rare performance of Gunning's String Quartet No. 1.

One of the festival's standout moments is An Evening at Downton Abbey, staged in the historic Great Hall at Westminster Central Hall (11 April). Audiences are invited to spend a night with the suites and themes from John Lunn's original Emmy Award-winning scores for the Downton Abbey TV series and films. The Chamber Orchestra of London – which recorded the original TV and film soundtracks – performs the music under the baton of Alastair King, alongside soloist Eurielle, who recorded “I'll Count the Days” and “Nothing Will Be Easy” for Downton Abbey - The Ultimate Collection.

The Festival's grand finale sees Academy Award-winning composer Rachel Portman take centre stage at Cadogan Hall, where audiences can hear stunning new chamber arrangements of her most celebrated scores – including The Cider House Rules, Chocolat, Never Let Me Go and Emma (12 April). She is joined by Nils Liepe (piano) and Niklas Liepe (violin) for a rare, intimate recital and a chance to hear her in conversation with her publisher, Gill Graham, offering audiences new insights about her life and work.

Presenter and DJ Edith Bowman presents a live edition of her Soundtracking podcast at LSO St Luke's (10 April), celebrating 10 years of the show.

Additional screenings, talks and masterclasses will be announced in the coming months.

Michael Beek, Director of the London Soundtrack Festival, said: “The London Soundtrack Festival celebrates the capital's unique contribution to soundtrack music - from great composers scoring for blockbusters and the small screen, to the unsung heroes who perform in the recording studios. From John Lunn's Downton Abbey scores, to Rachel Portman's film music in the concert hall, to a celebration of David Arnold's indelible contribution to soundtrack music, there's something for everyone to enjoy, and I'm so excited to share such a variety of world-class performances and talks with our audiences."

David Arnold said: “It's always an honour to be associated with the great Christopher Gunning… and to be chosen to receive the Gunning Inspiration Award at this year's festival is a further honour. The award is for ‘lasting impact' … the last time that happened was when I reversed my car into a gate, but I look forward to celebrating the best in British Film and TV music with our mighty orchestral players and fellow composers in April and will do my best to do justice to this very gratefully received award.”

Tickets to the Festival will go on sale on 28 November 2025, with early access available to LSF newsletter subscribers from 27 November. Barbican members can purchase tickets for Homegrown Heroes from 26 November.