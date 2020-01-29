David Ahmad, Andrei Costin and More Will Return to THE KITE RUNNER for UK Tour

Several stars from the West End season of The Kite Runner are confirmed to headline the 2020 UK tour, stopping at Richmond Theatre from 10 - 14 March 2020.

The Kite Runner, an unforgettable theatrical tour-de-force, is to tour the UK in 2020 following two acclaimed West End seasons, when it played to over 100,000 people and received standing ovations at every single performance. It will also premiere in Dubai at the 2,000-seat Dubai Opera.

Based on Khaled Hosseini's international best-selling novel, this powerful story has been adapted into a stunning stage production. A haunting tale of friendship which spans cultures and continents, it follows one man's journey to confront his past and find redemption.

Afghanistan is a divided country on the verge of war and two childhood friends are about to be torn apart. It's a beautiful afternoon in Kabul and the skies are full of the excitement and joy of a kite flying tournament. But neither Hassan or Amir can foresee the terrible incident which will shatter their lives forever...

The Kite Runner, published in 2003, was Khaled Hosseini's first novel. It became an instant bestseller across the globe and has since been published in 70 countries, selling 31.5 million copies in 60 languages.

The Kite Runner is adapted for the stage by Matthew Spangler and directed by Giles Croft . Produced by Martin Dodd for UK Productions and Derek Nicol Paul Walden for Flying Entertainment.

It was originally produced by Nottingham Playhouse and Liverpool Everyman and Playhouse.

Giles Croft , who was artistic director at Nottingham Playhouse for 18 years and directed more than 50 productions there, rates The Kite Runner as a soaring highlight of his career. "The response is always extraordinarily powerful and we are fortunate to get standing ovations at every performance, with audiences connecting deeply and emotionally with thecharacters and the story." It is, Giles strongly believes, a story with universal resonance. "It speaks to all people through the core themes of guilt, forgiveness and redemption. Those are things that we all have some connection with. It doesn't matter who you are or where you are, it will speak to you."

The Kite Runner

Matthew Spangler adds that the play covers many universal themes: a father and son relationship, friendship, love, global politics, refugees, forgiveness and redemption. "A more conventional play might just choose one of those themes, but in The Kite Runner all the themes kind of swim around each other. There's always something new happening on stage and something new to think about. It's a very sad but hopeful and moving story. Maybe people will leave with a greater understanding of the themes and it's great if they do, but at the very basic level it's a piece of storytelling and emotion."

at Richmond Theatre

Little Green

TW9 1QJ

10 - 14 March 2020

Monday - Saturday: 7:30pm

Wednesday and Saturday: 2:30pm

Tickets from: £13.00*





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You