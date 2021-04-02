Darlington Hippodrome Receives Grant From Culture Recovery Fund

Darlington Hippodrome is among more than 2,700 recipients to benefit from the latest round of awards from the £1.57 billion Culture Recovery Fund.

More than £300 million has been awarded to thousands of cultural organisations across the country including Darlington Hippodrome in the latest round of support from the Culture Recovery Fund, the Culture Secretary announced today.

The grant will help Darlington Hippodrome offset losses from cancelled productions, retain jobs, secure the long-term future of the theatre and secure the purchase of new state-of-the-art cinema screening equipment to facilitate an ever expanding offer of events once the venue is able to re-open its doors in May.

Over £800 million in grants and loans has already been awarded to support almost 3,800 cinemas, performance venues, museums, heritage sites and other cultural organisations dealing with the immediate challenges of the coronavirus pandemic.

The second round of awards made today will help organisations to look ahead to the spring and summer and plan for reopening and recovery. After months of closures and cancellations to contain the virus and save lives, this funding will be a much-needed helping hand for organisations transitioning back to normal in the months ahead.

Culture Secretary, Oliver Dowden, said:

"Our record breaking Culture Recovery Fund has already helped thousands of culture and heritage organisations across the country survive the biggest crisis they've ever faced.

Now we're staying by their side as they prepare to welcome the public back through their doors - helping our cultural gems plan for reopening and thrive in the better times ahead."

Heather Tarran-Jones, the Hippodrome's Director of Programming and Development, said:



"We are delighted to receive news of this second Arts Council England grant. The last twelve months has been a challenging time for the sector and we are very grateful to receive support from central government, administered through ACE, as part of a £1.57 billion package to protect the UK's culture and heritage sectors from the economic impacts of Covid-19.

"We are coming to the end of a difficult journey and this funding will assist in the transition back to a sustainable business model. However, what we really need is the return of our fantastic audiences purchasing tickets to future shows to breathe life and energy back into the Hippodrome welcoming the return of live entertainment."

Sir Nicholas Serota, Chair, Arts Council England, said:

"Investing in a thriving cultural sector at the heart of communities is a vital part of helping the whole country to recover from the pandemic. These grants will help to re-open theatres, concert halls, and museums and will give artists and companies the opportunity to begin making new work.

We are grateful to the Government for this support and for recognising the paramount importance of culture to our sense of belonging and identity as individuals and as a society."

The funding awarded today is from a £400 million pot which was held back last year to ensure the Culture Recovery Fund could continue to help organisations in need as the public health picture changed. The funding has been awarded by Arts Council England, as well as Historic England and National Lottery Heritage Fund and the British Film Institute.