Danny Robins' UNCANNYCON 2026 Set for November at ICC Birmingham

Danny Robins, award winning presenter and playwright, unofficial master of the macabre and all things that go bump in the night, has announced UncannyCon 2026 – the fan convention devoted to his multi-million download Uncanny podcast and TV show exploring real-life stories of supernatural encounters, will take place at Birmingham's ICC on 21 November. Tickets go on general sale on 2 March.

UncannyCon is an event for fans where they can get up close and personal with Danny, experts on the supernatural and witnesses from some of the most popular Uncanny cases. Taking place at Birmingham's ICC (International Convention Centre), the convention will be a packed day of talks, Q&As, meet and greets, and will climax with a very special live recording featuring brand new cases and a special guest to be announced.

Danny said ‘I'm incredibly excited to be bringing UncannyCon to Birmingham this year. The first two events were a huge success both selling out, so this time we're upping the capacity and creating an arena scale event. This convention for fans of the podcast and TV series not only means they can they meet and interact with me, our experts, witnesses and guest speakers, but above all hang out with fellow members of the amazing #UncannyCommunity that has grown so beautifully around the show. It's going to be a fantastic, fascinating and, hopefully, just a little bit frightening day for everyone who attends'.

Danny's hit play 2.22 - A Ghost Story, is currently on a UK tour until June and the Uncanny live show Uncanny: Fear of the Dark is also on tour through to April when it culminates with two shows at the new Soho Walthanstow venue in Danny's home neighbourhood. A new series of podcast episodes will also be released this Spring.

Creator of the hit podcasts The Battersea Poltergeist and The Witch Farm, UncannyCon is the latest spin-off in the phenomenally successful Uncanny podcast and TV series, a day-long festival of events exploring all things paranormal, now in its third, supersized, year.

UncannyCon will feature a range of experts, witnesses and special guests throughout the day and will culminate in a very special live recording with Reece Shearsmith.

Whether you are #TeamSceptic or #TeamBeliever, this is an unmissable opportunity to join the investigation live! UncannyCon is an official event in conjunction with BBC Sounds and BBC Radio 4.