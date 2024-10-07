Danny Mac Returns To PETER PAN Panto at Birmingham Hippodrome

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Birmingham Hippodrome and Crossroads Pantomimes have announced further casting for their panto adventure, Peter Pan (Sat 21 Dec 2024 – Sun 2 Feb 2025). Star of stage and screen Danny Mac will return to Birmingham Hippodrome, this time to play Captain Hook after last appearing in the 2017/18 production of Cinderella as Prince Charming.

Danny joins Alison Hammond (Magical Mermaid), Matt Slack (Smee), Andrew Ryan (Mrs Smee) and Billie-Kay (Tink) who were announced earlier in the year.

Danny Mac is a multi-award-winning actor, celebrated for his performances on both television and stage. He gained widespread recognition for his record-breaking partnership with Oti Mabuse on BBC's Strictly Come Dancing. His extensive theatre credits include award-winning roles in Sunset Boulevard, Amélie, and On the Town, alongside notable performances in White Christmas, Legally Blonde, Wicked, and Les Misérables. On screen, Danny is known for his roles in Trollied, Midsomer Murders, and Hollyoaks, where he earned multiple awards for his portrayal of Mark Savage. His additional credits include radio performances and appearances in high-profile musical events such as Friday Night is Music Night for BBC Radio 2 and Magic at the Musicals.

Bringing more magic to Neverland will be Rhiannon Chesterman who joins the production as Wendy Darling and Noah Harrison, who will play Peter Pan.

Rhiannon's recent credits include Susie in Lady Be Good (Teatro Massimo), Scaramouche in We Will Rock You (Royal Caribbean), and Sherrie in Rock Of Ages (UK tour). Noah is a recent graduate of Arts Educational Schools, and his credits since graduating include Grease (Dominion Theatre) and Pretty Woman (UK & Ireland tour).

On news of the casting, Jon Gilchrist, Artistic Director and Chief Executive Officer at Birmingham Hippodrome said:

“We're so pleased to have Danny Mac making a welcome return to the Hippodrome in this year's pantomime as Captain Hook. We are also excited to welcome two new faces to our pantomime family with Rhiannon and Noah, who I'm sure will feel right at home here at the Hippodrome during such a special time of year for us.”

Chief Executive of Crossroads Pantomimes, Michael Harrison, who will produce and direct Peter Pan said:

“We're delighted to complete our star casting for the Hippodrome's panto with the addition of the talented Danny Mac, as well as announcing Rhiannon and Noah as Wendy and Peter Pan. Following the huge success of Peter Pan at The London Palladium last Christmas we can't wait to bring the production to the Midlands in the company of Alison Hammond, Matt Slack, and all a truly sensational panto cast.”

With amazing special effects, stunning sets and beautiful costumes direct from The London Palladium, Peter Pan will take your whole family on a magical trip to Neverland like never before in a production packed with comedy and laughter for all the family.

There will be a range of Audio Described, Captioned, BSL interpreted and relaxed performances throughout the season, to find out more head to the Hippodrome's accessible performances web page.

