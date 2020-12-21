Daniel McCormick and Trey McIntyre Debut New Dance Film New Year's Day

A new dance film is coming to FLTPK (flatpack) - an innovative way to access new dance films created by world class artists. Recently featured in the Guardian, FLTPK was founded by world-renowned choreographer, Trey McIntyre, as a direct response to adapting dance to the COVID-19 era.

On New Year's Day, Mr. McIntyre will be debuting his fifth film for the platform, titled, 'Subduction.' This film, shot in October 2020 in London, surrounds the myth of the Minotaur. This film allowed for Mr. McIntyre to reunite with English National Ballet dancer, Daniel McCormick.

Mr. McIntyre is thrilled to be working with Mr. McCormick again, as the two first worked together when Daniel danced a solo choreographed by Trey in 2014. Daniel danced this solo at Jackson International Ballet Competition, where he was then offered his contract at ENB. He also won the Emerging Dancer Competition at English National Ballet with the same piece.

"The relationship between choreographer and dancer is a special one," says Mr. McIntyre. "As a freelance choreographer, it's incredible to return to some of these connections at different moments in our careers. Daniel has grown immensely as an artist and I'm very happy to be making something new together."

The music for 'Subduction' is an original score from James Dooley and the costumes are designed and executed by Mr. McIntyre.

FLTPK is an online subscription service for unique dance films. Access to these works is exclusive to FLTPK's Patreon platform accessible at fltpk.com. Each month, on every other Friday night, patrons will have access to two world premiere works, paired with immersive behind-the-scenes content. At the completion of these virtual world premieres, all financial contributions pledged at the time of the premiere, is evenly divided amongst the film's collaborators.

The concept behind FLTPK came about organically and out of necessity as the United States began to shut down in March, 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Mr. McIntyre found himself quarantined in Houston, where he had been working on a new world-premiere with Houston ballet. He decided to work with some of the Houston Ballet dancers on films. As the dancers of Houston Ballet were spending weeks on end doing make-shift ballet class at home and wondering when they would be working again, Mr. McIntyre decided to work with some of these artists on dance films. Instead of asking artists to work for free, he did some fundraising to support these mini-commissions and raised a modest budget to assemble a small team that was safely manageable.

As the return to live theater performances remained uncertain, Mr. McIntyre started to examine how he could grow this idea of small dance film commissions, into something that could provide income and opportunity to artists. Now, choreographers and filmmakers from around the world are assembling their teams of collaborators and creating movement based films, intended specifically to be viewed at home.

To date, ten films are streaming on the platform and are available for review. Artists involved in FLTPK projects in the past and future, include Mike Tyus, Cathy Marston, Michaela Taylor, Sidra Bell, David Dawson, Alan Cumming, Steven Hoggett, Javier De Frutos, Cass Eipper, Yin Yue, among others.

Learn more at FLTPK.com