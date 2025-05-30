 tracking pixel
DUNGEONS & DROP-INS is Coming to the Adelphi Theatre in September

The performance will take place on Tuesday 16 September.

By: May. 30, 2025
DUNGEONS & DROP-INS is Coming to the Adelphi Theatre in September Image
Are you ready for an Epic Quest? Get ready for Dungeons & Drop-Ins, the LIVE interactive tabletop RPG show where YOU are part of the adventure!
 
Join comedians Daniel Sloss and Russell Kane, with the legendary Harry McEntire as your Game Master, at the Adelphi Theatre in London on Tuesday 16 September for a night full of laughter, unexpected twists, and wild adventures!
 
YOU, the audience, help shape the story! Your choices impact the adventure in real-time – will our heroes succeed or fail? The fate of the game is in your hands!
 
This is more than just a show – it’s a fully interactive experience. Come for the comedy, stay for the chaos.
 



Videos