DOOMERS Will Make its UK Premiere in September

Following sold-out runs in New York and San Francisco, Doomers – a razor-sharp dark comedy that probes the emotional and ethical complexities of artificial intelligence and existential risk – comes to London this autumn for a limited run between 18 September – 3 October.

Written by Matthew Gasda, the cult playwright behind Dimes Square, it is loosely inspired by the real-life events surrounding OpenAI CEO Sam Altman's brief ousting, the play draws on interviews with AI researchers, ethicists, and Silicon Valley insiders to craft a story that feels both urgent and eerily prescient.

In keeping with Gasda's signature site-specific approach of staging plays in unconventional spaces the London production of Doomers will run at the Rose Lipman Building in Hackney's De Beauvoir Town, an iconic Brutalist landmark and former library turned creative hub also housing an intimate 60-seat theatre space.

Set in a sleek San Francisco apartment, Doomers follows Seth, a brilliant but ousted tech visionary, as he attempts to reclaim control of the world's first artificial general intelligence (AGI). His team of conflicted allies and adversaries – ranging from ethicists to board members – are drawn into a high-stakes battle over the future of humanity. It plunges audiences into the centre of a philosophical and political maelstrom, asking: who gets to shape the future, and what are we willing to sacrifice in the name of progress?

Directed by Zsuzsa Magyar the production blends theatrical precision with a strong visual sensibility informed by her background in film and art direction.

The show will feature original set design by acclaimed British designer Tom Dixon.

The London run is produced by Isobel McCrum, an AI specialist at Microsoft who consulted closely on the script to ensure its realism and relevance, and Noor de Falco, a curator and producer rooted in London's contemporary art world.

Matthew Gasda has emerged as one of New York's most innovative theatrical voices, creating immersive productions that transform unconventional spaces into intimate stages for contemporary drama. As playwright-in-residence at the Brooklyn Center for Theater Research, which he co-founded, Gasda has garnered attention for works like "Dimes Square" (2022) and "Zoomers" (2023)—plays that range from razor-sharp social satire to deeply felt family drama, earning acclaim for their nuanced exploration of life across generations. His latest work, "Doomers" (2024), tackles the cultural and philosophical implications of artificial intelligence, demonstrating his ability to capture watershed moments in contemporary society.