DOCTOR WHO Parody Comes to Warrington For Night Of Improvised Comedy

Journey through time and space next summer as a hilarious Doctor Who parody flies into town.

Fans of the hit TV show Doctor Who are in for the ultimate giggle as a troupe of improv comedy performers bring the fantasy world of Gallifrey to life.

Armed with a live radiophonic workshop and an incredible range of props and set, this highly-entertaining group of performers will take you on an unforgettable adventure based entirely on your own suggestions.

Recommended by the British Comedy Guide, who reported "a talented cast, sharp improv skills and a slick live soundscape", this is set to be a laugh-out-loud show you won't forget!

Any Suggestions Doctor? comes to Pyramid on Saturday 9 May.

