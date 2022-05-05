DOCTOR FAUSTUS Comes to Southwark Playhouse This Autumn

Bringing the supernatural to Southwark this autumn, Lazarus Theatre Company are transforming Christopher Marlowe's Elizabethan tragedy into a multi-sensory theatrical experience. Exploring the modern tragedies of technology, knowledge and wanting more than you can have, audiences will be captivated within Marlowe's gothic world of haunting twists with state-of-the-art video design, music and movement.

John Faustus, frustrated and in search of complete fulfilment, enters a dangerous game of necromancy and dark arts, selling his soul to the devil in return for 24 years of unlimited knowledge, power and fame. Yet as the clock strikes 12 on his final day, Mephistopheles comes knocking and repayment is due...

Contemporary, sharp and masculine, this mesmerising production is complemented by live camera and video to bewitch the audience as they join Faustus in his descent into hell. Playing with screens, movement and contemporary themes whilst integrating Marlowe's original text, this Doctor Faustus speaks to a modern audience.

Ricky Dukes, artistic director, comments, To be back at Southwark Playhouse with Marlowe's firecracker Doctor Faustus is fantastic. In our contemporary staging of the play Faustus is a man who lives online, surrounded by tech, something we can all relate to after the past two years - he has everything literally at his fingertips, it's not enough. With video designer Dan Light we are working with tech as we never have before, using interactive technology within the performance to fully immerse the audience into the fantastical, frightening and at times downright bizarre journey Faustus encounters.

The thrilling ensemble due to bring Doctor Faustus to life will be announced soon. This production will also be streamed on the 6th October with tickets available here: www.lazarustheatrecompany.co.uk/boxoffice.