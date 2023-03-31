Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

DIZNEY IN DRAG Comes To Brighton Fringe This May

Performances are 5th - 8th and 11th - 14th May 2023.

Mar. 31, 2023  

Following smash hit, critically acclaimed runs around Australia, The Hairy Godmothers are bringing their flagship show Dizney in Drag: Once Upon a Parody to the UK for the very first time. In a flurry of glitter, tiaras and steel cap boots, these Western Australian performers can't wait to delight, excite and entertain British audiences with an eight show run at Brighton Fringe.

Dizney in Drag: Once Upon a Parody is a hilarious, fantasy-driven, tongue-in-cheek cabaret show that warps the classic "Hero's Journey" into an enchanted modern musical of self-discovery. A wide-eyed and inexperienced protagonist (Jae West) is dragged from one twisted fairytale scene to the next, learning precious gems of modern-day wisdom along the way. Throwing antiquated ideologies out the window and turning classic stories on their heads, our hero's unlikely mentor, the eponymous Hairy Godmother (Owen Merriman), guides the audience through 60 minutes of adventurous debauchery with some of your all-time favourite characters. Prepare yourselves for hard-hitting and hilarious lessons on love, sex and respect with a healthy dose of nostalgia and a side-serving of the feel-goods.

Alex Nissen (performer and founding member of The Hairy Godmothers) explained 'We all grew up being immersed in Disney movies and loving the stories. As an adult though I found myself questioning what the notion of what a "one true love" meant to me. We wanted to explore this idea of love and reposition it as self-acceptance through the lens of some of our favourite characters, reimagining them in the modern world.'

This motley crew, from Perth, West Australia have surprisingly diverse backgrounds as lawyers, engineers, PhD graduates, theatre managers, science presenters, actors, dancers, yogis, teachers, and poets. They have come together through their passion of weaving positive messages of self-love and sex positivity into a tapestry of nostalgic fairytale magic and definitely-not-PG fun. The show is written with the intention of starting conversations through entertainment and encouraging people to fully accept themselves and others while having fun.

For more info see https://www.brightonfringe.org/events/dizney-in-drag-once-upon-a-parody/




