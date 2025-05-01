DERRY BOYS Will Come to London at Theatre503

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Iona Bremner Productions and Theatre503 will present Derry Boys, a brand new play from emerging Irish writer Niall McCarthy, directed by Andy Mcleod. Developed through Theatre503's Rapid Write Response programme, this sharp and powerful and wryly funny new work explores identity, ambition, and what it takes to carve out a place in the world.

Born and raised in Derry, Paddy and Mick have always dreamed of something more. But when they're torn apart as children and later reunited as adults in London, they discover just how far they've grown in different directions - and how radically different their visions for the future have become. As the play unfolds, we watch how the boys' lives gradually diverge, shaped by class, education, and personal choices, punctuated with moments of darkly funny camaraderie and growing tension, before reconnecting in adulthood under very different circumstances. Although reunited physically, the emotional and ideological distance between them reveals just how far they've drifted from one another.

Spanning two decades and set between Derry and London, the play explores what Irish idenity looks like in a post-troubles world, told through humour and heart, using witty, sharply drawn dialogue, Derry Boys is the story of a relationship between two boys whose lives are shaped by the political and cultural landscape of Northern Ireland. From teenage stunts and minor rebellions to adult disillusionment and radicalisation, Derry Boys traces Paddy and Mick's journey through formative years shaped by sectarianism, economic frustration, and the search for identity.

Told through sharply drawn dialogue and intercut timelines, the play asks what it means to inherit a conflict, and how far friendship can stretch across political fault lines. Derry Boys tackles themes of politics, masculinity, religion, and friendship - and how these shape the choices we make and the people we become.

Told with grit, dark humour, and emotional depth, McCarthy's writing captures the fragile resilience of youth caught in conflict - and the tension of adulthood shaped by those early fractures. Derry Boys presents a deeply human story about youth, masculinity, and survival in a politically divisive world.

While rooted in 2000s Northern Ireland, Derry Boys resonates far beyond its borders. The play's themes draw clear parallels with contemporary global conflicts, where young people continue to grow up in fractured societies - from Ukraine to the Middle East and across the world. It considers how unresolved histories shape the present, and how young people search for meaning in a divided world; themes that resonate well beyond its local setting.

As debates about the future of Northern Ireland continue in the wake of Brexit, Derry Boys offers a timely reflection on the impact of conflict on younger generations. At its core, it is a coming-of-age story about what it means to grow up in a divided world - a play that speaks as much to the present as it does to the past.

This production marks an exciting moment for director Andy Mcleod, whose award-winning short films Strange Waters and The Day of the Sun Dog have earned acclaim for their nuanced storytelling. McLeod previously directed the original Rapid Write Response version of Derry Boys and brings his passion for work that amplifies marginalised voices to this full staging. His approach is rooted in a commitment to theatre that sparks conversation and drives cultural change.

The production is led by award-winning producer Iona Bremner, whose recent success with Diary of a Gay Disaster earned the WhatsOnStage Award for Best Studio Production in 2025. With a proven track record of championing bold new writing, Bremner brings together a creative team dedicated to telling urgent, relevant stories with humour and heart.

