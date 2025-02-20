DEATH ON THE NILE Comes to the Milton Keynes Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Following sell-out tours of And Then There Were None and Murder on the Orient Express, Death on the Nile reunites celebrated director Lucy Bailey (Witness for the Prosecution), writer Ken Ludwig and producers Fiery Angel for the European premiere of a new adaptation of the globally celebrated Agatha Christie story on a nationwide tour. Performances run Tue 14 Oct - Sat 18 Oct 2025 at Milton Keynes Theatre.

On board a luxurious cruise under the heat of the Egyptian sun, a couple’s idyllic honeymoon is cut short by a brutal murder. As secrets that have been buried in the sands of time finally resurface, can the world-famous detective, Hercule Poirot, untangle the web of lies and solve another crime?



James Prichard of Agatha Christie Limited said, “With a hugely successful tour of Murder on the Orient Express still delighting UK audiences, we are thrilled to be partnering once again with Lucy Bailey, Ken Ludwig and the team at Fiery Angel to bring another of my great grandmother’s most celebrated stories to UK stages.”

This is Lucy’s fifth Agatha Christie play since staging Witness for the Prosecution, still performing at London’s County Hall, and her second Poirot. “I’m delighted to be following Murder on The Orient Express with another of Poirot’s most famous cases, Death on the Nile. It takes place in the midsummer heat of Egypt and is one of Agatha Christie’s most passion-driven thrillers. A group of holiday makers attracted by the ancient beauty of the Nile find themselves in a living nightmare of jealousy and revenge. Trapped on board a pleasure steamer and adrift on the Nile, it’s a voyage into the heart of darkness”. Casting is to be announced.

DEATH ON THE NILE will be directed by Lucy Bailey. The UK & Ireland Tour is presented by Fiery Angel.

Comments