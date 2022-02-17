DAWN FRENCH IS A HUGE TWAT Will Tour the UK
French will perform 19 shows across the country until 16 October.
Dawn French, the Queen of British comedy, returns to the stage this autumn with a brand new solo show, 'Dawn French Is A Huge Twat'. Dawn will tour the UK from 15 September, opening at Peterborough's New Theatre and then perform a further 19 shows across the country until 16 October. Tickets for all shows are on sale now from DawnFrenchOnTour.com.
The award-winning actor, best-selling novelist and all-round very funny lady is here to tell us more:
"This show is so named because unfortunately, it's horribly accurate. There have been far too many times I have made stupid mistakes or misunderstood something vital or jumped the gun in a spectacular display of twattery. I thought I might tell some of these buttock clenching embarrassing stories to give the audience a peek behind the scenes of my work life...
Roll up! Book early to see the telly vicar lady be a total twat on stage, live in front of your very eyes. And ears."
'Dawn French Is A Huge Twat' is written by Dawn French. The show is produced by PML & MGC and directed by Michael Grandage. Set and Costume Design by Lez Brotherston.
Tour Dates
15 September Peterborough New Theatre
16 September Oxford New Theatre
17 September Leicester De Montfort Hall
18 September Stoke on Trent Victoria Hall
22 September Sheffield City Hall
23 September Blackburn King George's Hall
24 September Bradford St Georges Hall
25 September Northampton Royal & Derngate
29 September Aylesbury Waterside Theatre
30 September Portsmouth Guildhall
01 October Cambridge Corn Exchange
02 October Southend Cliffs Pavilion
06 October Plymouth Pavilion
07 October Torquay Princess Theatre
08 October Basingstoke The Anvil
09 October Coventry Warwick Arts Centre
13 October Bournemouth Pavilion Theatre
14 October Eastbourne Congress Theatre
15 October Woking New Victoria Theatre
16 October Ipswich Regent Theatre