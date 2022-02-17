DAWN FRENCH IS A HUGE TWAT Will Tour the UK

Dawn French, the Queen of British comedy, returns to the stage this autumn with a brand new solo show, 'Dawn French Is A Huge Twat'. Dawn will tour the UK from 15 September, opening at Peterborough's New Theatre and then perform a further 19 shows across the country until 16 October. Tickets for all shows are on sale now from DawnFrenchOnTour.com.

The award-winning actor, best-selling novelist and all-round very funny lady is here to tell us more:

"This show is so named because unfortunately, it's horribly accurate. There have been far too many times I have made stupid mistakes or misunderstood something vital or jumped the gun in a spectacular display of twattery. I thought I might tell some of these buttock clenching embarrassing stories to give the audience a peek behind the scenes of my work life...

Roll up! Book early to see the telly vicar lady be a total twat on stage, live in front of your very eyes. And ears."

'Dawn French Is A Huge Twat' is written by Dawn French. The show is produced by PML & MGC and directed by Michael Grandage. Set and Costume Design by Lez Brotherston.

Tour Dates

15 September Peterborough New Theatre

16 September Oxford New Theatre

17 September Leicester De Montfort Hall

18 September Stoke on Trent Victoria Hall

22 September Sheffield City Hall

23 September Blackburn King George's Hall

24 September Bradford St Georges Hall

25 September Northampton Royal & Derngate

29 September Aylesbury Waterside Theatre

30 September Portsmouth Guildhall

01 October Cambridge Corn Exchange

02 October Southend Cliffs Pavilion

06 October Plymouth Pavilion

07 October Torquay Princess Theatre

08 October Basingstoke The Anvil

09 October Coventry Warwick Arts Centre

13 October Bournemouth Pavilion Theatre

14 October Eastbourne Congress Theatre

15 October Woking New Victoria Theatre

16 October Ipswich Regent Theatre