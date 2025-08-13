DARKFIELD SÉANCE and FLIGHT Will Premiere in Newcastle This Spring

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The multi-sensory collection, DARKFIELD, is making its debut in Newcastle this September, with its most popular experiences SÉANCE and FLIGHT engulfing audiences in complete darkness and challenging their grasp on reality.

The Newcastle season marks the return home to Australia for SÉANCE and FLIGHT, following a record-breaking run in New Zealand. The experiences will play for a strictly limited run from 5 September, with select sessions from 25 September forming part of New Annual Festival.

“DARKFIELD fans in Newcastle have been waiting patiently for a long time now, and we are so excited for them to experience SÉANCE and FLIGHT for the first time,” said Amy Johnson, producer at Realscape Productions.

“The productions are ideal for anyone who loves the thrill of multisensory entertainment, and immersing themselves in the unknown. Audiences around the country with a penchant for weird and spinetingling experiences have fallen in love with DARKFIELD, and we’re sure Newcastle will too!” she added.

DARKFIELD invites audiences to step inside shipping containers where strange worlds unfold. The immersive 360-degree audio experiences challenge the senses, exploring the depths of human psychology and perception.

Produced in Australia by Realscape Productions, DARKFIELD’s SÉANCE and FLIGHT have to-date seen over 600,000 Australians take the plunge into darkness and experience heart pounding thrill.

SÉANCE

Step inside, take a seat but don't get comfortable. SÉANCE is an intense sonic performance that explores the psychology of a group of people who have been bombarded with suggestible material. In complete darkness, your senses become vulnerable to persuasion. We only ask that you proceed with an open mind...

FLIGHT

FLIGHT takes audience members through two worlds, two realities and two outcomes to their journey. The many worlds interpretation of Quantum Mechanics proposes all possible outcomes that could occur, are occurring in countless worlds of varying similarity. Find comfort in knowing that however ill advised your choices have been - there is a version of you who made better ones and is suffering less regret and embarrassment.

New Annual Festival Director Tory Loudon is thrilled to welcome Darkfield's renowned experiences to Newcastle as part of City of Newcastle's flagship arts festival: "I have experienced Darkfield's show SÉANCE and can highly recommend it - fun, convincing and unnerving. This year's New Annual is about taking art onto the streets and discovering something new. These short, sharp and satisfying experiences are the perfect way to encounter unexpected art in unconventional spaces."