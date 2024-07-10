DARKFIELD Bring ARCADE And FLIGHT To Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2024

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



DARKFIELD have announced their Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2024 line-up - featuring a brand new shipping container show, ARCADE, premiering as part of Summerhall's Festival programme, and the return of fan-favourite show, FLIGHT, at the DARKFIELD site outside Pleasance Dome, first established in 2022.

ARCADE is the latest immersive audio experience from DARKFIELD. Using the nostalgic aesthetic of 1980's video games, ARCADE's interactive narrative explores the evolving relationship between players and avatars.

Over 30 minutes, in the darkness of one of DARKFIELD's trademark shipping containers, audiences will choose their own path through the story whilst experiencing DARKFIELD's signature 360-degree binaural sound and sensory effects for a fully immersive experience.

Each at their own individual arcade machine, players will guide their avatar through a world ravaged by endless war: you can choose a side, win or lose the war, search for a peaceful route, or join a cult promising a better version of reality. Players will address deep, existential questions about free will and consciousness, as they navigate a world where some will win and others will lose. No two journeys through the experience will be the same.

DARKFIELD SAY: “We're very excited to be returning to our home at Summerhall, with our most ambitious show to date, ARCADE. It's been a long time in the making. We really hope our audience enjoys exploring the world they are immersed in, aware that there are many other paths through it they could have chosen. We're really looking forward to the conversations the audience will be having with each other afterwards, and hopefully seeing them return to discover new paths! We're also really happy and excited to return to our site outside Pleasance Dome.”

Returning to Bristo Square, outside the Pleasance Dome for the third year running, DARKFIELD at Pleasance will return with one of the most popular and critically-acclaimed immersive shipping container experiences, FLIGHT.

After a two year hiatus, FLIGHT returns to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. Its interior exactly resembles an Airbus 320 economy cabin and over 30 minutes explores the Many-Worlds Interpretation of quantum mechanics, taking audience members through two worlds, two realities and two possible outcomes to their journey. There are many worlds in which this plane lands safely.

Before heading to Edinburgh in August, DARKFIELD will preview ARCADE and bring SÉANCE to Norwich Theatre Beyond from 5 - 16 June, then preview ARCADE at Bradford City Park from 17 - 28 July.

ARCADE

Venue: Summerhall

Dates: 31 July - 26 August 2024

Website: https://festival24.summerhall.co.uk/events/arcade/

Venue number: 26

Running Time: 30 minutes

Age Restriction: 16+

FLIGHT

Venue: Pleasance Dome

Dates: 31 July - 26 August 2024

Website: https://www.pleasance.co.uk/event/flight

Venue number: 23

Running Time: 30 minutes

Age Restriction: 14+

Comments