Curve Theatre Launches New Educational Initiative CURVE CLASSROOM

Curve theatre will support home-schooling during the third national lockdown with a brand new educational initiative, Curve Classroom. Available on Curve's website and YouTube channel, the free sessions will be available every weekday from 4pm and delivered by a range of leading artists including performers Molly Lynch, Garry Robson, Cathy Tyson and Hareet Deol, Designers Grace Smart and Kate Unwin, Directors Tinuke Craig and Julia Thomas, Choreographers Kesha Raithatha, Lee Proud and Mel Knott, Writer Jess Green and Composer and Curve Associate Tasha Taylor Johnson, as well as a number of Midlands-based artists local to Curve in Leicester.

The programme has been created following consultation with parents and teachers and lessons will include English language and literature, analytical thinking, vocal exercises, character work and choreography workshops, as well as puppetry, disability awareness and LGBTQ+ history. Curve Classroom will provide an educational resource for all ages, from children to adults, as part of Curve's commitment to lifelong learning.

The first Curve Classroom lesson, song writing with Leicestershire-based Composer, Lyricist and Writer Jude Taylor, is available to watch now.

Curve's Chief Executive Chris Stafford and Artistic Director Nikolai Foster said:

"Throughout the pandemic, we have tried to respond positively and contribute meaningfully to the lives of our communities and audiences. Now in our nation's third lockdown - and as our theatre continues to work online - we are launching our very own Curve Classroom to support home-schooling led by Curve practitioners.

"Many of the creative skills we use on a daily basis in making theatre are transferable to other aspects of life and can support teaching and learning across the curriculum. Literacy, music, complex problem-solving, forming well-reasoned arguments, teamwork and developing the imagination, are just some of the skills our practitioners will share in their online tutorials.

"We sincerely hope these daily sessions will help support learning and the incredible work being done by teachers, parents and carers, whilst also offering young people an insight into the creative industries and the incredible wealth of talent and resources we have to offer. We'd like to extend huge thanks to our army of freelance actors, local artists and practitioners who have responded so positively to our call out to join the Curve Classroom."

Once released, each video session will remain online for access at any time.

To find out more about Curve Classroom and watch the latest lessons, visit - www.curveonline.co.uk/curve-classroom/

This new initiative sees the theatre build upon its existing database of online content produced and shared since its doors were closed in March 2020. Alongside activities for young people, Curve has also shared archive recordings of previous Made at Curve productions, in-depth conversations with leading theatre-makers and new commissioned work created by local artists and community members. To explore Curve's database of online content, visit - www.curveonline.co.uk/the-show-must-go-online/

Photo credit: Ellie Kurttz