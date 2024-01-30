Curve Theatre Announces New Production of Lerner and Loewe's MY FAIR LADY

It’s set to be a ‘loverly’ Christmas in Leicester this year as Curve announces plans to stage a new Made at Curve production of Lerner and Loewe’s classic musical, My Fair Lady.

Running Saturday 23 November 2024 to Saturday 4 January 2025, the production will be directed by Curve’s Artistic Director Nikolai Foster, whose recent acclaimed productions include Evita, A Chorus Line and – winner of the WhatsOnStage Award for Best Regional Production and UK Theatre Award for Best Musical Production – Billy Elliot.

A musical adaptation of George Bernard Shaw’s 1913 play Pygmalion, My Fair Lady was first performed on Broadway in 1956 starring Rex Harrison and Julie Andrews, followed by an Oscar-winning 1964 film adaptation starring Harrison and Audrey Hepburn.

Curve’s Chief Executive Chris Stafford and Artistic Director Nikolai Foster said:

“Lerner and Loewe’s music and lyrics, matched with the words and imaginative brio of George Bernard Shaw make My Fair Lady one of the finest musicals from the traditional canon.

“It’s a show we’ve wanted to present at Curve for many years and we are thrilled Christmas ‘24 will be made magical by Shaw’s glittering crew of eccentric characters and some of the most wonderful songs ever written for a musical comedy. And at the centre of it all is Eliza Doolittle, surely one of the most inspiring characters ever to have leapt from the imagination of a writer.

“It’s the perfect Curve Christmas show and we look forward to audiences being enchanted and electrified by this timeless story.”

My Fair Lady follows Eliza Doolittle, a Cockney flower seller from Covent Garden, who by chance meets phonetics professor Henry Higgins. With the help of his pal Colonel Pickering, Higgins sets out to support Eliza’s ambition to learn how to speak like a lady of high society, so she can fulfil her ambition of opening her own flower shop. Along the way, Higgins learns a few lessons of his own, as Eliza’s free spirit, defiance and zest for life bring magic and joy into the lives of everyone who encounters her.

Filled with a roster of iconic characters, comedy, romance and some of the greatest songs ever imagined for the musical stage, including ‘The Rain in Spain’, ‘Wouldn’t It Be Loverly’ and ‘I Could Have Danced All Night’, this unmissable production is set to be an enchanting and dazzling Christmas treat for the whole family.

This Made at Curve production of My Fair Lady is sponsored by De Montfort University (DMU), with the show’s orchestra sponsored by music licensing company PPL.

Tickets for the Made at Curve production of My Fair Lady will be on-sale to Curve Friends Wednesday 7 February, Curve Supporters Thursday 8 February, Curve Members, Groups and Access Register customers Friday 9 February and on general sale Wednesday 14 February, all at 12noon.