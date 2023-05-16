Culture Warrington Reveals its Upcoming Programme For Pride

A vibrant programme of events focused around inclusivity and the freedom to express yourself are coming to Warrington in June as part of a Pride celebration.

Arts charity Culture Warrington will be hosting a number of themed events where everyone is welcome between 23 and 29 June, including family-friendly creative workshops.

It is part of a wider Warrington Pride party in the town centre promoting the dignity, equality and increased visibility of the LGBTQ+ community.

Culture Warrington's first Pride event will be the bold yet playful Barely Visible on Friday, 23 June.

The physical theatre and contemporary dance solo performance at Pyramid's Studio Theatre in Palmyra Square will explore identity, objectification and what it is to be gay.

Then on Saturday, 24 June, between 10am and 4pm, creatives will lead free, drop-in workshops for children, young people and their families at Castlefield Gallery New Art Spaces: Warrington in Sankey Street.

The sessions will enable children and their families to express themselves creatively in an open and relaxed setting and there is no need to book.

This event will also see Culture Warrington team up with Warrington Youth Zone to create an interactive exhibition exploring relationships, gender and identity, which can be viewed until Sunday, 25 June.

The programme concludes with a Queer Scratch Night at Pyramid on Thursday, 29 June.

A scratch night is a platform that gives artists and performers of all disciplines the opportunity to share and test out work in early stages for audience feedback, peer review and further development.

Building on the success of the previous scratch nights at Pyramid, this adaptation of the usual platform will provide an opportunity exclusively for north west based LGBTQ+ creatives to tell their stories.

Leah Biddle, Cultural Manager at Culture Warrington, said: "We're really looking forward to creating these opportunities and platforms for artists and engaging with the community and our young people while enriching the wider Pride programme.

"Our work with Warrington Youth Zone will see us further engage with young people using arts and creativity to enable self-expression.

"I'm particularly looking forward to Rowena Gander's Barely Visible. This highly physical show has toured nationally and I'm delighted to bring Rowena's incredible work to Warrington.

"Our audiences can expect to see a lot more contemporary performances presented within the town very soon."

Isabelle Rudge, from Warrington Youth Zone, added: "The young people at Warrington Youth Zone are very excited to have the opportunity for their artwork to be showcased in an exhibition in the town centre.

"We have several creative projects running leading up to the exhibition, exploring the theme 'Express yourself through art'. The young people will be involved in every step of the way, from their initial ideas to installing the artwork and seeing their projects come to life."

The Pride events at Pyramid Arts Centre will also be the first Culture Warrington shows to feature a new 'pay what you decide' pricing policy.

The scheme aims to break down barriers to the arts and works by allowing people to book tickets and attend shows without paying beforehand.

Then on exiting the performance, visitors have the opportunity to make a donation based on their overall enjoyment of the event or what they can afford to pay.

Culture Warrington's Pride programme has been made possible thanks to funding from the government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

Castlefield Gallery New Art Spaces: Warrington can be found at 24 Sankey Street (former M&S).

For more information visit pyramid.culturewarrington.org/whats-on



