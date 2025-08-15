Creative Industries Festival To Take Over East London With Four Days Of Free Events

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The UK's only free festival for the creative industries will return this September with a line-up designed to inspire, challenge and connect. Over four days, the Creative Industries Festival will transform the Royal Docks and Stratford into a hub of ideas, performance and opportunity - and every event will be completely free.

From 3 to 6 September, the festival, hosted by the University of East London's (UEL) School of Arts & Creative Industries (ACI), will gather leading figures, emerging talent and bold innovators from across art, design, media, technology and business. The event is designed to spark collaborations, showcase pioneering projects and open doors for the next generation of creatives.

With 40 events to choose from, visitors can expect to explore new ideas, meet industry leaders and get practical advice on breaking into - or moving up in - the creative sector.

Highlights include:

Creative Talent Careers Fair - live job boards, recruitment specialists and talent scouts searching for fresh voices.

Workshops, panel discussions and keynotes - from established names and visionary newcomers on trends, skills and opportunities.

Installations, performances and exhibitions - immersive works from artists pushing boundaries in every medium.

Supported by leading partners including BBC, Canva, Karma Drinks, East Bank, Cano Water, Foundation for Future London, Cine Circle and London Higher, the festival is a must-attend for anyone passionate about the future of the UK's creative industries.

Festival Director and Director of Careers and Enterprise for ACI Alison Lowe MBE said,

"The creative industries shape how we see the world - and this festival is where those shaping the future come together. Whether you're an artist, entrepreneur, student or policymaker, you'll leave with new ideas, new connections and a sense of what's possible."

The festival will take place at the Royal Docks Centre for Sustainability located at UEL's Docklands Campus and The Source in Stratford, with events also held at partner venues across east London.

All events are free, but spaces are limited - book now via Eventbrite to secure your place.

Date: Wednesday, 3 to Saturday, 6 September 2025

Time: Various (please check individual event times)

Locations: Royal Docks Centre for Sustainability, located at the University of East London's Docklands Campus; and The Source, Stratford.