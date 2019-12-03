Craig Revel Horwood To Direct STRICTLY BALLROOM THE MUSICAL UK and Ireland Tour
Baz Luhrmann's smash hit musical Strictly Ballroom is set to sweep audiences off their feet once more with the announcement of the new 2020/2021 tour, directed by dancer, choreographer and Britain's favourite TV judge; the fab-u-lous Craig Revel Horwood. Foxtrotting around the UK and Ireland from September next year, the show is based on the award-winning, global film phenomenon, 'Strictly Ballroom' that inspired the world to dance.
This all-singing, all-dancing and all-glittering nine-month tour will see the show dazzle audiences all over the UK & Ireland in Nottingham, Wolverhampton, Hull, Milton Keynes, Sunderland, Bristol, Bromley, Edinburgh, York, Salford, Guildford, Northampton, Southend, Llandudno, Aylesbury, Darlington, Wimbledon, Bournemouth, Derry, Cardiff, Glasgow, Liverpool, Canterbury, Birmingham, Plymouth, Blackpool, Bradford, Southampton, Ipswich and Reading. Casting announcements will be made in the coming months.
Featuring a show-stopping book by Baz Luhrmann & Craig Pearce, and bringing together a sublime cast of over 20 world class performers, Strictly Ballroom brings to life iconic songs, including Love is in the Air, Perhaps Perhaps Perhaps and Time After Time with dynamic and joyous verve. This tour will also feature some amazing new songs by internationally acclaimed artists including Sia, David Foster and Eddie Perfect. The show's scintillating singing, dazzling dancing and eye-popping costumes will combine together to bring audiences a story of heart, comedy and drama, and promises to be an unforgettable night under the glitter ball.
Craig Revel Horwood said: "I am absolutely delighted to be directing the 2020/21 UK tour of Strictly Ballroom The Musical - it's going to be fab-u-lous! The theatre is where I come alive and it is there that I feel in my most creative element. Having directed the UK Arena Tour of Strictly Come Dancing for the past few years, I simply cannot wait to put my stamp on this iconic and much-loved musical. Expect some sexy moves, sizzling costumes and a simply sensational evening!"
Strictly Ballroom The Musical tells the beguiling story of Scott Hastings, a talented, arrogant and rebellious young ballroom dancer. When Scott's radical dance moves see him fall out of favour with the Australian Federation, he finds himself dancing with Fran, a beginner with no moves at all. Inspired by one another, this unlikely pair gather the courage to defy both convention and their families - and discover that, to be winners, the steps don't need to be strictly ballroom...
This uplifting and courageous musical originated as a stage play that Baz Luhrmann devised with a group of classmates at Sydney's National Institute of Dramatic Art in 1984. Eight years later he made his screen directorial debut with 'Strictly Ballroom', the first instalment in Luhrmann's acclaimed Red Curtain Trilogy. The vibrant film enjoyed staggering success, winning three awards at the 1993 BAFTA awards and a 1994 Golden Globe nomination for Best Picture, going on to become one of the most successful Australian films of all time, earning more than $80 million at the box office. In April 2014 Strictly Ballroom The Musical had its world premiere at the Sydney Lyric Theatre.
Baz Luhrmann's Strictly Ballroom The Musical is a fabulous, feel-good evening full of sequins, singing and salsa. This unmissable kaleidoscope of glitz and glamour is a tonic for the soul and will send your heart soaring and toes tapping long after you leave the theatre!
2020 Tour Dates
26/09/2020 - 03/10/2020
Nottingham Theatre Royal
05/10/2020 - 10/10/2020
Wolverhampton Grand
12/10/2020 - 17/10/2020
Hull New Theatre
19/10/2020 - 24/10/2020
Milton Keynes Theatre
26/10/2020 - 31/11/2020
Sunderland Empire
02/11/2020 - 07/11/2020
Bristol Hippodrome
09/11/2020 - 14/11/2020
Bromley Churchill Theatre
16/11/2020 - 21/11/2020
Edinburgh Playhouse
23/11/2020 - 28/11/2020
York Grand Opera House
30/11/2020 - 05/12/2020
Salford The Lowry
21/12/2020 - 02/01/2021
Guildford G Live
2021 Tour Dates
04/01/2021 - 09/01/2021
Northampton Royal & Derngate
11/01/2021 - 16/01/2021
Southend Cliffs Pavilion
25/01/2021 - 30/01/2021
Llandudno Venue Cymru
01/02/2021 - 06/02/2021
Aylesbury Waterside
08/02/2021 - 13/02/2021
Darlington Hippodrome
22/02/2021 - 27/02/2021
Wimbledon New Theatre
01/03/2021 - 06/03/2021
Bournemouth Pavilion
15/03/2021 - 20/03/2021
Derry Millennium Forum Theatre
05/04/2021 - 10/04/2021
Cardiff Wales Millennium Centre
19/04/2021 - 24/04/2021
Glasgow Kings Theatre
26/04/2021 - 01/05/2021
Liverpool Empire
03/05/2021 - 08/05/2021
Canterbury Marlowe
10/05/2021 - 15/05/2021
Birmingham Hippodrome
17/05/2021 - 22/05/2021
Plymouth Theatre Royal
24/05/2021 - 29/05/2021
Blackpool Opera House
31/05/2021 - 05/05/2021
Bradford The Alhambra Theatre
07/06/2021 - 12/06/2021
Southampton Mayflower
14/06/2021 - 19/06/2021
Ipswich Regent
21/06/2021 - 26/06/2021
Reading The Hexagon