Craig Revel Horwood Announces the ALL BALLS AND GLITTER TOUR

BBC1's Strictly Come Dancing star, Craig Revel Horwood, is taking to the road in the Spring with his debut solo tour!

Join Craig as he talks about his life from Australia to the West End to Strictly, reveals a wealth of backstage gossip with his trademark wit and candour, and gives a very special performance of some of the music which has been the soundtrack to his career.

Best-known today for being a judge on BBC1's Strictly Come Dancing, Craig's professional training began in his home country of Australia where he appeared in productions including West Side Story and La Cage Aux Folles.

On arriving in Europe Craig joined the famous company at the Lido Du Paris as a dancer and then as principle singer at the Moulin Rouge, finding himself a year later in the UK tour of Cats.

Since then, Craig appeared in the West End in Miss Saigon and was an original cast member of Crazy For You. He crossed over into choreography to huge success, being nominated for an Olivier Award for the West End productions of Spend Spend Spend and My One and Only. Since then he has had numerous credits as director/choreographer across the world, ranging from the hugely successful UK tour of Sister Act to the movie Paddington 2. Craig continues to perform onstage, with ten years in pantomime and as Miss Hannigan in Annie in the west end and on tour.

But he is of course best known as the judge on all 18 (soon to be 19!) series of Strictly Come Dancing and was also as Head Judge on Dancing with The Stars Australia. His many other TV credits range from discovering his ancestry in Who Do You Think You Are, winning BBC2's Maestro at the Opera, runner up on Celebrity MasterChef, and most recently as 'Knickerbockerglory' on ITV's The Masked Dancer and touring the UK with Bruno Tonioli in Craig and Bruno's Great British Road Trips

Book now for a fab-u-lous evening of entertainment!

TOUR DATES

For booking visit www.socomedy.co.uk/artist/craig-revel-horwood/

24th March 2022 Cheltenham Town Hall

25th March 2022 Peterborough Cresset

26th March 2022 Grimsby Auditorium

27th March 2022 Oxford Playhouse

30th March 2022 Crawley Hawth

31st March 2022 Dartford Orchard

1st April 2022 Bromley Churchill

3rd April 2022 Cardiff New Theatre

6th April 2022 Isle Of Wight Shanklin Theatre

7th April 2022 Poole Lighthouse

8th April 2022 Yeovil Westlands

9th April 2022 Weston Super Mare Playhouse

10th April 2022 Wolverhampton Grand

11th April 2022 Northampton Royal & Derngate

20th April 2022 Swindon Wyvern Theatre

21st April 2022 Guildford G Live

22nd April 2022 Hayes Beck Theatre

23rd April 2022 Hastings White Rock Theatre

24th April 2022 Folkestone Leas Cliff Hall

26th April 2022 Portsmouth Kings Head

27th April 2022 Southend Palace Theatre

28th April 2022 High Wycombe Swan

29th April 2022 Stoke On Trent Victoria Hall

30th April 2022 Crewe Lyceum

1st May 2022 Leicester Curve

4th May 2022 Lancaster Grand

5th May 2022 Liverpool Playhouse

6th May 2022 Hull City Hall

7th May 2022 Leeds City Varieties

8th May 2022 Salford Lowry: Lyric

13th May 2022 Barrow In Furness The Forum Theatre

15th May 2022 Blackpool Grand

19th May 2022 Exeter Corn Exchange

20th May 2022 Barnstaple Queens Theatre

21st May 2022 Ilfracombe Landmark Theatre

22nd May 2022 Torquay Princess Theatre

26th May 2022 Birmingham Alexandra Theatre

27th May 2022 London New Wimbledon Theatre