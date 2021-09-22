Craig Revel Horwood Announces the ALL BALLS AND GLITTER TOUR
BBC1’s Strictly Come Dancing star, Craig Revel Horwood, is taking to the road in the Spring with his debut solo tour!
Join Craig as he talks about his life from Australia to the West End to Strictly, reveals a wealth of backstage gossip with his trademark wit and candour, and gives a very special performance of some of the music which has been the soundtrack to his career.
Best-known today for being a judge on BBC1's Strictly Come Dancing, Craig's professional training began in his home country of Australia where he appeared in productions including West Side Story and La Cage Aux Folles.
On arriving in Europe Craig joined the famous company at the Lido Du Paris as a dancer and then as principle singer at the Moulin Rouge, finding himself a year later in the UK tour of Cats.
Since then, Craig appeared in the West End in Miss Saigon and was an original cast member of Crazy For You. He crossed over into choreography to huge success, being nominated for an Olivier Award for the West End productions of Spend Spend Spend and My One and Only. Since then he has had numerous credits as director/choreographer across the world, ranging from the hugely successful UK tour of Sister Act to the movie Paddington 2. Craig continues to perform onstage, with ten years in pantomime and as Miss Hannigan in Annie in the west end and on tour.
But he is of course best known as the judge on all 18 (soon to be 19!) series of Strictly Come Dancing and was also as Head Judge on Dancing with The Stars Australia. His many other TV credits range from discovering his ancestry in Who Do You Think You Are, winning BBC2's Maestro at the Opera, runner up on Celebrity MasterChef, and most recently as 'Knickerbockerglory' on ITV's The Masked Dancer and touring the UK with Bruno Tonioli in Craig and Bruno's Great British Road Trips
Book now for a fab-u-lous evening of entertainment!
TOUR DATES
For booking visit www.socomedy.co.uk/artist/craig-revel-horwood/
24th March 2022 Cheltenham Town Hall
25th March 2022 Peterborough Cresset
26th March 2022 Grimsby Auditorium
27th March 2022 Oxford Playhouse
30th March 2022 Crawley Hawth
31st March 2022 Dartford Orchard
1st April 2022 Bromley Churchill
3rd April 2022 Cardiff New Theatre
6th April 2022 Isle Of Wight Shanklin Theatre
7th April 2022 Poole Lighthouse
8th April 2022 Yeovil Westlands
9th April 2022 Weston Super Mare Playhouse
10th April 2022 Wolverhampton Grand
11th April 2022 Northampton Royal & Derngate
20th April 2022 Swindon Wyvern Theatre
21st April 2022 Guildford G Live
22nd April 2022 Hayes Beck Theatre
23rd April 2022 Hastings White Rock Theatre
24th April 2022 Folkestone Leas Cliff Hall
26th April 2022 Portsmouth Kings Head
27th April 2022 Southend Palace Theatre
28th April 2022 High Wycombe Swan
29th April 2022 Stoke On Trent Victoria Hall
30th April 2022 Crewe Lyceum
1st May 2022 Leicester Curve
4th May 2022 Lancaster Grand
5th May 2022 Liverpool Playhouse
6th May 2022 Hull City Hall
7th May 2022 Leeds City Varieties
8th May 2022 Salford Lowry: Lyric
13th May 2022 Barrow In Furness The Forum Theatre
15th May 2022 Blackpool Grand
19th May 2022 Exeter Corn Exchange
20th May 2022 Barnstaple Queens Theatre
21st May 2022 Ilfracombe Landmark Theatre
22nd May 2022 Torquay Princess Theatre
26th May 2022 Birmingham Alexandra Theatre
27th May 2022 London New Wimbledon Theatre