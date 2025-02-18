Coventry Academy Students Collaborate on Belgrade Theatre's ROMEO AND JULIET

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Coventry Academy students are making their mark on the Belgrade Theatre’s new co-production of Romeo and Juliet, contributing original music and offering fresh perspectives on Shakespeare’s classic tragedy. Performances run Friday 21 February to Saturday 8 March 2025.

As part of an ongoing collaboration with the Belgrade Theatre, students from Coventry Academy —an alternative provision setting for young people aged 11 to 16 which is part of Solihull Alternative Provision Multi Academy Trust—have been involved in every stage of the creative process.

Through a series of workshops with the Belgrade’s Springboard company That’s A Rap, students have written, produced, and recorded music that will set the scene for audiences as they arrive at the Belgrade. Their compositions, along with their insights into the play’s themes, have helped shape the production’s unique approach. The project began in November 2023, with an initial ten-week programme led by That’s A Rap, introducing students to lyric writing, performance, and music production. After its success, a second phase ran from April to June 2024, culminating in the creation of original rap music and a music video.

Students also participated in research and development sessions at the Belgrade Theatre, where they provided notes on scenes, directed actors, and performed their own work on stage.

Corey Weekes, co-founder of That’s a Rap, said “Coventry Academy students have brought a completely new lens to Romeo and Juliet. They relate to the themes of loyalty, family, and conflict in a way that feels deeply personal. Their perspectives have helped us shape the story into something that truly resonates with young people today.”

As well as their music contributions, the students have challenged traditional interpretations of the play’s characters. Their insights have led to a deeper exploration of figures like Tybalt, traditionally seen as impulsive and aggressive, but viewed by students as a protector of his family—an angle that has influenced the show’s direction.

This hands-on experience is the latest success in Coventry Academy’s growing reputation for music and creative arts. The school recently hosted global superstar Ed SHeeran, who visited the academy’s music studio to champion music education. Now, its students’ names will be credited as part of the Romeo and Juliet creative team, and discussions are already underway for future theatre and music projects at the Belgrade.

Coventry Academy Assistant Headteacher, James Heaton said “Our students have not only created incredible music for this production, but they’ve also helped redefine what Romeo and Juliet means for today’s generation. This is a perfect example of how meaningful arts education can be when young people are given the opportunity to contribute in a real and authentic way.”

With the ever-growing popularity of rap music in drama, That's A Rap aim to provide a blueprint for Theatre, Film and TV practitioners to maximize the impact of its use. With their guidance and support and creative flare, dramatic rap will jump from novelty musical moments to integral parts of the narrative, taking the work from an innovative idea to a spectacular product. In the work they create, they strive to amplify the voices of the young people they work with, ensuring they feel seen and represented within the work That’s A Rap make. With their commitment to the authentic presentation of rap music on stage, as well as the strong sense of social consciousness within the work, That’s A Rap create work of the highest quality and impact.

Romeo and Juliet is a flagship in-house production and will open at Belgrade Theatre, Coventry on Friday 21 February and run until Saturday 8 March. The show is part of the new strand of work under the leadership team’s creative vision for the people of Coventry and the wider region; the next step in the Belgrade’s long-standing commitment to the process of co-creation and artistic excellence.

For more information on this collaboration, please follow this LINK

Comments