Corn Exchange Newbury Announces Summer 2023 Programme

It's a summer of fun in Newbury, as Corn Exchange announce their April-July programme. This inclusive and exciting season highlights some of the best and brightest of theatre, comedy, music, circus and dance, celebrating talents from Newbury and beyond.

Katy Griffiths, Director of Corn Exchange Newbury, comments, We're delighted to present our summer season which is full of much-loved childhood stories, cutting edge dance and circus, stunning theatre, plus fabulous music and comedy shows. It's also the time of year when we take our work and audiences outside and we're really excited to be kicking off the outdoor season with a preview of Ancient Futures, presented by Unlimited Theatre and Upswing. Our live performances are complemented with a busy programme of workshops and courses for all ages in our Learning Centre, performances from our Youth Theatre, and a new Kurt Jackson exhibition at The Base. Whether indoors or outdoors, we look forward to welcoming you all to our events this summer.

The theatre programme features family favourites and astonishing adventures. Tall Stories' Room on the Broom (1st & 2nd April) will delight audiences young and old, along with The Wardrobe Ensemble's Mog the Forgetful Cat (25th June) and I Believe in Unicorns (14th & 15th July), the enchanting story based on Michael Morpurgo's classic tale. Get Lost and Found's Roald Dahl and the Imagination Seekers (28th May) invites audiences to explore this beloved author's timeless stories, and Dinosaur Adventure Live (10th June) is unforgettable Jurassic experience for all.

Edinburgh 2022 award winner Made in India Britain (3rd May) comes to Newbury with its stunning coming-of-age story presented in BSL, spoken English and closed captions, and Ad Infinitum's If You Fall (7th & 8th June) explores older people's care with movement and a capella singing in this moving, humorous and sensitive story. Blackeyed Theatre also presents their adventure-filled Sherlock Holmes: The Valley of Fear (26th & 27th April), and The Cabaret Geek celebrates the musical genius of one of Britain's best-loved comedic actresses in Looking for Me Friend: The Music of Victoria Wood (21st April).

The Comedy Network (28th April/2nd June/7th July) continues into the summer months, whilst The Many Voices of Debra Stephenson (9th June) features the Dead Ringers star at her very best and Andy Hamilton stops off on his UK tour to delight Newbury audiences with An Evening With Andy Hamilton (29th June). Rhiannon Faith Company bring gritty dance theatre DROWNTOWN (24th May) to the Corn Exchange stage, alongside circus troupe Barely Methodical with their international award-winning smash hit Bromance (19th April) about camaraderie and affection.

101 Outdoor Arts holds its annual open day on Tuesday 18th July, and Unlimited Theatre & Upswing present Ancient Futures (24th May) in Newbury Market Square, blending circus and storytelling with Sound System culture and West African folklore. An Evening With Stuart Maconie (2nd May) takes audiences on a once-in-a-lifetime journey as Maconie recounts his travels across the length and breadth of the country, following the route taken by writer and social commentator J.B. Priestley, and An Evening of Magic with Richard Jones (4th May) promises to delight and astound.

The wide-ranging musical programme brings together talents from across the country. Liza Pulman performs her hit show The Heart of It (31st May) as she rediscovers and reimagines timeless classics, and Status Quo legend Francis Rossi celebrates over 50 years in the industry with Francis Rossi: Tunes and Chat (6th April). Blue Jeans stop off on their farewell tour with Forever in Blue Jeans (1st June), G4 (28th June) come to Newbury as their UK tour extends and the whole family can enjoy Cbeebies' Nick Cope Family Music (4th June).

Audiences also can experience their favourite songs from iconic artists right on their doorstep, with tribute performances Shape of You (22nd April), The Cavern Beatles (29th April), Don't Stop Believin' (5th May), Money for Nothing (3rd June), Walk Right Back (23rd June), Legend: The Music of Bob Marley (24th June), The Bon Jovi Experience (8th July), Chicago Blues Brothers (6th July) and Re: Take That (21st July).

The young performers of Newbury are also taking to the stage, with the Infant and Junior Youth Theatre presenting The Wizard of Oz (14th - 16th April) as they work with a full professional production team on this much-loved tale, and the Young Performers Showcase (27th June) celebrates local talent from schools, youth companies and colleges in West Berkshire and the surrounding area.

The season runs in tandem with the Corn Exchange's extensive engagement programme for the local community, including the Corn Exchange Youth Theatre and the wide range of Ageing Creatively courses. At The Base, the Festival of Arts and Crafts (1st - 16th April) celebrates the arts, crafts and artisan food and drink of local makers and creators, kicking off with a two day Arts and Crafts Fair on the opening weekend, then a two week exhibition and programme of taster workshops. Over the summer, leading British contemporary artist Kurt Jackson exhibits his 40-year project River (9th June - 6th August) in the Gallery. Throughout 2023, Corn Exchange Newbury continues to provide entertainment and support for all.

The full season can be found on the website here: www.cornexchangenew.com.