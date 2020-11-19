Concert Announced To Celebrate 100 Years Of THE LARK ASCENDING

A celebration of one of the nation's favourite classical music pieces is set to take place this December as Bristol Beacon and Bristol Ensemble mark the centenary of the first performance of Ralph Vaughan Williams' The Lark Ascending with a free, live-broadcast online concert.

100 years ago, the first ever performance of Williams' The Lark Ascending took place at Shirehampton Public Hall. On Tuesday 15th December 2020 it will be performed there once again as part of a shortened version of the original 1920 programme, which will also feature Williams' Fantasia on Christmas Carols, Bach's Concerto for Two Violins and Hubert Parry's Jerusalem.

Performed by renowned violin soloist Jennifer Pike, Bristol Ensemble and Exultate Singers, the concert will be free to watch online via Bristol Beacon's website.

The Lark Ascending was voted the nation's favourite piece in 2020 in Classic FM's Hall of Fame poll, and by 25,000 listeners to BBC Radio 4's Desert Island Discs back in 2011.

Todd Wills, Artistic Director at Bristol Beacon, said:

"We've been talking for a long time about how to celebrate such a special piece of music. We're so pleased that despite the challenges, we have been able to work with Shirehampton Public Hall and Bristol Ensemble to perform this concert in its original setting - which is a very special achievement."

Composed in 1914 at the outbreak of the First World War and inspired by a poem of the same name written by George Meredith, The Lark Ascending tells the story of a skylark singing a beautiful, heavenly song.

Vaughan Williams adapted the final draft of the piece in collaboration with soloist Marie Hall. He dedicated the piece to her, and she gave the premier at Shirehampton Public Hall on 15 December 1920. The piece was regarded as rejoicing in the English landscape, evoking both a nostalgia for the time before the war and hope for a better future.

Artistic Director of Bristol Ensemble, Roger Huckle, added:

"We are delighted to be celebrating the centenary. It's a really important part of UK musical history and an uplifting story to tell in these difficult times. We want to make this a true community event and celebrate this wonderful music and history of Shirehampton Public Hall and Kings Weston House."

Soloist Jennifer Pike, who was awarded an MBE in the Queen's 2020 birthday honours list for services to classical music, said:

"I feel a deep connection to The Lark Ascending, a piece that means so much to so many, having spent much of my life performing it. I am honoured to bring it to this historic stage 100 years on from its premiere, and at a time when music is needed more than ever."

In addition to the concert, an education programme is taking place in local schools, teaching children the story of Ralph Vaughan Williams and his inspiration by helping them to compose their own version of The Lark Ascending.

Speaking on behalf of the trustees of Shirehampton Public Hall, Edyta Lang said:

"For us it is a privilege to mark such an important anniversary and to promote music and art in our community. Bringing residents and children together through the education programme and inviting local people to share in this celebratory concert for free online is a great joy."

Paintings, drawings, creative writing and music composed by the children will be exhibited at Kings Weston House on Saturday 12 and Sunday 13 December. In addition, an online In Conversation event featuring Jennifer Pike and other guests will take place on Sunday 6 December and a talk about the piece and its themes by music educator Dr Jonathan James will take place on Sunday 13 December, with more details to be announced soon.

The Lark Ascending Centenary will be broadcast at 7.30pm on Tuesday 15 December for free, with donations to support the cost of the event welcome. To watch, visit www.bristolbeacon.org/lark-100 and follow #lark100 on social media for more information and announcements.

The performance is given with support from Arts Council England, the National Lottery Heritage Fund, Paragon Music Trust and the Vaughan Williams Charitable Trust.

