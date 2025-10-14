Comedian and Presenter Joel Dommett Extends UK Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Due to popular demand, comedian and presenter Joel Dommett is adding extra dates to his Happy Idiot live tour in 2026. Since kicking off in February 2025, Joel has been entertaining packed audiences across the UK, and now the tour is set to continue into 2026, culminating with a final show at the iconic London Palladium on 24th April 2026.

Joel’s Happy Idiot tour has been extended twice due to demand and so far, this year audiences have been treated to glamorous tales from behind the camera and less glamorous anecdotes of first-time fatherhood. Despite it all, Joel remains a charming, exhausted, happy idiot.

Joel is one of the UK’s most recognisable and beloved television personalities, known for his trusted and charismatic presence. Having recently hosted ITV2’s I’m A Celebrity… Unpacked in 2024, he has become a familiar face in homes across the nation. Joel has fronted all highly successful seasons of the hit show The Masked Singer, two seasons of its spin-off The Masked Dancer, and hosted the Masked Singer Live tour across major arenas. Most recently, he brought his signature style to Survivor on BBC One, reviving the iconic series. Joel also hosted Red Nose Day for Comic Relief, regularly co-hosts This Morning, and made his return to the National Television Awards at The O2 for a fifth consecutive year. He also triumphed in the Gladiators Celebrity Special earlier this year.

In addition to his television work, Joel recently hosted Live at the Apollo for BBC and appeared in Amazon Prime's Backstage with Katherine Ryan and Netflix's Comedians of the World. A seasoned stand-up comedian, Joel released his debut book, It’s Not Me, It’s Them, in 2018, sharing humorous insights into his past relationships and pursuit of love. Alongside his wife, Hannah Cooper, he co-hosts the popular podcast Never Have I Ever, where they take on unusual challenges suggested by listeners and each other. Joel also presented the second series of ITV's game show In With A Shout and most recently announced a podcast with Ben Shephard called ‘The Business Men’.