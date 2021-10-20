Comedian Jack Barry Announces Run At London's Soho Theatre

Your best friend, acclaimed stand-up, and boaster of appearances in hit shows including Netflix's Feel Good, Catastrophe (Channel 4), and Starstruck (BBC/HBO Max), Jack Barry is taking his hit show Alien to London's Soho Theatre for three nights only from 2nd - 4th December 2021 after debuting the show to critical and audience acclaim at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2019.

Tickets are available now from www.berksnest.com/jack-barry.

Alien, directed by Edinburgh Comedy Award nominee Mae Martin, tackles the importance of communication in an immigration-obsessed political world. Jack has fallen in love with someone from a completely different culture, and now he wants to help the world do the same. Alien looks at the humour in what unites and separates people from different cultures, drawing on Jack's experiences growing up as an English boy in China and his present-day struggles of trying to convince Her Majesty's border control not to deport his girlfriend.

Jack is a comedy actor, writer and stand-up who can most recently be seen as series regular in Mae Martin's sitcom Feel Good series 1&2 (Netflix) and Rose Matafeo's Starstruck (BBC/HBO). Other recent TV credits include The Russell Howard Hour (Sky One), Dad's Army: The Lost Episodes (Gold), Catastrophe (Channel 4/Amazon), Cuckoo (BBC Three/Netflix) and Turn Up Charlie (Netflix). Not to mention he had a brief stint gracing screens and crisp packets nationwide as the face of McCoy's crisps for most of 2017-18.

Jack has written for Mock the Week (BBC2) and one of his viral sketches Get Staffed was shortlisted for Best Comedy Short at the Montreal Just for Laughs Festival and won Single Funniest Moment at the Portland Comedy Festival. A sought after live act, Jack was selected as one of eight comedy shows in the Sunday Times' 'Best of what's on at the Edinburgh Festival' and has provided tour support for comedians including Russell Howard, Marc Maron, James Acaster and Joe Lycett. Along with being a solo act, Jack writes and performs as one-half of acclaimed sketch duo Twins with Annie McGrath.