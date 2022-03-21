Collabro Returns To London With A Brand-new Concert This Christmas

Following a sell-out UK Tour, Collabro, the world's most popular musical theatre vocal group, will return to London's glittering West End as part of their up and coming UK Tour. Collabro will bring their new concert to the Adelphi Theatre on Tuesday 13th December 2022.

Tickets for Collabro - Christmas is Here UK Tour at London's Adelphi Theatre will go on sale on Friday 25th March 2022 at 10 AM.

Collabro - Christmas is Here UK Tour will open on Tuesday 29th November 2022 at Sheffield City Hall before heading to Carlisle, Plymouth, Newcastle, Manchester, Blackpool, Edinburgh, London, Birmingham, Bath.

Collabro - Christmas is Here UK Tour will close on Friday 16th December 2022 at Portsmouth Guildhall.

Collabro's international fame has grown since winning Britain's Got Talent in 2014. With two million record sales, six top-selling albums, five sell-out UK tours, and headline slots at the London Palladium, Wembley Stadium, the O2 Arena, and the Royal Albert Hall, Collabro have gone from strength to strength.

Following the release of their much-loved Christmas album, Christmas is Here; audiences can expect to hear breathtaking renditions of a range of festive classics, from Winter Wonderland to All I Want for Christmas, along with Christmas hymns we all know and love including Silent Night and O Holy Night.

Both the tour and album take their name from Collabro's original song Christmas is Here, showcasing their pitch-perfect harmonies and providing a poignant reminder of the joy in bringing everyone together again for the Christmas season.

Collabro - Christmas is Here UK Tour will make the perfect gift this Christmas, expect stunning vocals and beautiful arrangements of your best-loved festive classics wrapped up in an intimate evening of stories, fun, laughter, and some very special surprises.

Collabro - Christmas is Here UK is real feel-good treat for theatre lovers and a night not to be missed!